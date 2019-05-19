Billionaire hedge-fund manager Steve Cohen just sold his New York City condo for $33.5 million. Take a look inside the West Village triplex, which sold after just 32 days on the market

caption Steve Cohen runs investment firm Point72 Asset Management. source REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Billionaire hedge-fund manager Steve Cohen just sold his New York City luxury condo for $33.5 million.

The condo, which is in the Abingdon, a luxe condominium building in the West Village, is nicknamed the “Abingdon Mansion.” It sold after just 32 days on the market, according to Christie’s International Real Estate, which represented the sale.

Cohen, who’s worth an estimated $12.8 billion, runs investment firm Point72 Asset Management.

The sale was represented by Erin Boisson Aries from Christie’s International Real Estate.

Here’s a look at the three-story luxury condo.

Billionaire hedge funder Steve Cohen just sold his three-story New York City condo for $33.5 million.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

Cohen’s condo is located in The Abingdon, a luxe condominium building on West 12th Street in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood. The building was designed by acclaimed architect Ralph S. Townsend, constructed in 1906, and later turned into a boutique condominium residence in 2013.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

Cohen’s lavish triplex apartment was marketed as a “mansion condominium” and is often nicknamed the “Abingdon Mansion” in the media.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate, MSN

It was designed to showcase art on its large, gallery-like walls.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

“The gallery walls throughout the residence are appointed with integrated museum-quality lighting for the display of a sizeable collection,” Erin Boisson Aries of Christie’s International Real Estate, who represented the sale, wrote in the listing.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

A white Carrara marble staircase with wrought-iron railings spirals up from the main level to the second floor.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

The home’s great room has ceilings that are more than 12 feet tall.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

Oversized picture windows can be found throughout the condo.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

The spacious formal dining room can accommodate one long dining table or multiple smaller tables.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

The dramatic black-and-white chef’s kitchen includes a separate butler’s pantry.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

The first floor includes a library.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

The condo’s corner master bedroom suite spans more than 1,200 square feet.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

The master bathroom is outfitted almost entirely in white marble.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

The suite also comes with massive his-and-hers dressing rooms.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

On the lower level of the condo is a large private gym, as well as an en suite guest room, a recreation room, and a laundry room.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate

Cohen’s condo sold at its asking price of $33.5 million only 32 days after going on the market, making it the quickest resale in New York City for apartments over $6 million so far in 2019, according to Christie’s.

source Christie’s International Real Estate

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate