Billionaire Ken Fisher stunned an audience by saying winning clients was like ‘trying to get into a girl’s pants’

Billionaire Ken Fisher, head of the money-management giant Fisher Investments which reportedly oversees $112 billion in assets, stunned a San Francisco audience on Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg, Fisher likened winning money-management clients to “trying to get into a girl’s pants.”

Fisher didn’t back down, telling Bloomberg: “I have given a lot of talks, a lot of times, in a lot of places and said stuff like this, and never gotten that type of response.”

Bloomberg interviewed Fisher, and reported on Wednesday that he felt he hadn’t done anything wrong:

“I have given a lot of talks, a lot of times, in a lot of places, and said stuff like this and never gotten that type of response,” he told Bloomberg, adding that “mostly, the audience understands what I am saying.”

Bloomberg wrote that Fisher is often asked to speak at conferences, like the one hosted by Tiburon Strategic Advisors on Tuesday.

The reaction was swift: “I was floored,” said Rachel Robasciotti, a founder of wealth management firm Robasciotti & Philipson, told Bloomberg. “For me, and some of the women sitting nearby we were kind of in shock. We were like: ‘Wait, did that really just happen?'”

Bloomberg also highlighted that Fisher has made spicy comments before. Last year, the news organization said, he spoke at a conference in Dana Point, California.

“The most stupid thing you can do is what every mutual fund firm in the world always did” and that’s “brag about performance in a direct-mail piece,” Fisher said, according to a tape of the event, heard by Bloomberg.

That’s “a little bit like walking into a bar and you are a single guy and want to get laid and walking up to some girl and saying: ‘Hey, you want to have sex?’ You just turn yourself into a jerk.”

He added that if he had done anything differently in his life he answered: “Have more sex.”

Bloomberg, in the interview, asked if he had any regrets about what he had said on Tuesday. He replied, “I regret I accepted that speech invitation, because it was kind of a pain in the neck,” adding, “I wonder if anybody will be candid at one of these Tiburon events again.”

