Billionaire Kylie Jenner will be celebrating her 22nd birthday on Jho Low-linked luxury yacht formerly known as Equanimity

caption Tranquility has a reported price tag of US$1.25 million a week. source Burgess

Ever wondered what a billionaire’s birthday bash looks like? Hint: it’s not just just a dinner with a nice view.

For billionaire reality star-turned-businesswoman Kylie Jenner, turning 22 will entail renting one of the world’s most famous luxury yachts, Tranquility, which has a reported price tag of US$1.25 million (RM5.2 million) a week.

TMZ reported on Sunday (August 4) that Jenner, who was recently named by Forbes as the second highest-paid celebrity in the world after Taylor Swift, will spend her birthday on board the superyacht formerly known as Equanimity.

She has an estimated net worth of US$1 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jul 15, 2019 at 10:40am PDT

According to the tabloid, the party is set to sail with a 29-person crew somewhere in the Mediterranean.

The 91.5m-long luxury vessel was previously owned by Low Taek Jho (also known as Jho Low), until it was seized by the Malaysian government as part of investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) money laundering scandal.

It reportedly has a Turkish bath, a 200 sqft plunge pool, and a helicopter landing pad among other luxury facilities.

It was bought over by Genting Malaysia Bhd for US$126 million after a 16-month grounding. Prime Minister Mahathir once told reporters that the superyacht cost 2 million ringgit (US$483,000) to maintain every month.

Read also: