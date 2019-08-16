Billionaire Mai Vu Minh steps up investment in Asia and Europe

Billionaire Mai Vu Minh said that the commercial potential of Southwestern European countries like Bosnia – Herzegovina, Serbia… or the Middle East is very big.

HA NOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 August 2019 – Billionaire Mai Vu Minh – Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAPA Thale group –continuously had working meetings at government level with countries in Europe and the Middle East recently.









Billionaire Mai Vu Minh in a meeting with Bosnia-Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik at the Presidential Palace.





These meetings are within the framework of the program of the bilateral investment cooperation of SAPA Thale group with the government and leading business sectors of these countries.

In June 2019, Minh accepted the invitation and paid working visits to Bosnia – Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik, Serbia First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dačić, and Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic.









Billionaire Mai Vu Minh in a meeting with Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic at the Presidential Palace.

At the beginning of 2019, accepting the invitation of Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) and Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), SAPA Thale group chairman went to Dubai to work with Dubai FDI and leading enterprises such as Emirates NBD, DP World, DIFC, DMCC … about the cooperation to invest in Vietnam and many other countries around the world.

On these working visits, billionaire Mai Vu Minh said that the investment cooperation program contribute to boosting investment and trade cooperation among not only Vietnam and these countries but also many other countries.

In 2018, Mai Vu Minh represented SAPA Thale group to sign the bilateral investment cooperation with Dubai Investment Development Agency (DUBAI FDI) and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) to invest billion-USD projects between Vietnam and the Middle East.









Billionaire Mai Vu Minh was praised by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for his many contributions to Vietnam’s economic development

SAPA Thale is a financial group based in Germany and present in many countries around the world. The chairman of this group is billionaire Mai Vu Minh, who holding many projects and shares of large corporations in countries around the world and is considered a great investor and an influential billionaire to global financial circles and governments.

Billionaire Mai Vu Minh also met and worked with more than 30 top leaders in the world such as Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russia President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, China President Xi Jinping …



