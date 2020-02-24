Billionaire Mai Vu Minh welcomed the assistant of Bosnia-Herzegovina President to pay an official visit to Vietnam

The visit is one of the activities of the program "Bilateral investment cooperation between SAPA Thale Group and Bosnia – Herzegovina Government and leading businesses."

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 24 February 2019 – At the end of 2019, at the invitation of billionaire Mai Vu Minh – SAPA Thale Group Chairman, Mr. Slaven Ristíc, an assistant of Bosnia & Herzegovina President, had a visit and worked in Vietnam to promote the comprehensive economic development between the two countries.





Mr. Slaven Ristíc in the meeting with a representative of Vietnam Government in Ho Chi Minh city. From left to right are Mr. Ristic Slaven. Mr. Nguyen Dac Nghiep – SAPA Thale CEO, Mr. Mai Vu Minh – SAPA Thale Chairman.

During this visit, Mr. Slaven Ristíc, Mr. Mai Vu Minh and Mr. Nguyen Dac Nghiep met with a Vietnam Government representative.





Regarding the results of the working visit, Mr. Mai Vu Minh said it was as successful as expected.





It is known that Mr. Slaven Ristíc is also the CEO of TRB group specializing in defense and security with a diverse portfolio of products and solutions. TRB group is based in the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia – Herzegovina) and was established in 1955.









Mr. Slaven Ristíc had dinner with Mr. Mai Vu Minh and a friend of Mr. Minh – Baroness Charlotte de Rothschild of the world’s richest family Rothchild.

Accordingly, billionaire Mai Vu Minh – Chairman of SAPA Thale Group, visited and worked in Bosnia — Herzegovina about the investment cooperation. Minh met and worked with Bosnia — Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik, Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic, Serbia First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić and many senior officials and leading businesses in Bosnia – Herzegovina.





This trip took place in June 2019.

Bosnia — Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik appreciated Mr. Mai Vu Minh’s efforts in promoting the economic and trade relations among Vietnam, Germany and Bosnia – Herzegovina. He committed to working closely to bring the economic and trade relations among Bosnia — Herzegovina, Vietnam and Germany to new heights.





Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic told Mr. Mai Vu Minh: “Srpska is a stable country and located near big markets and all partners are welcome and get full support from the Srpska Government.”

SAPA Thale is a financial corporation headquartered in Germany and Vietnam and present in many countries around the world. As the chairman of the group, billionaire Mai Vu Minh holds many projects and shares of large corporations in countries around the world and is considered a major investor and influential billionaire both in the financial world and among Governments over the world.





Over the past 4 years, Mai Vu Minh has invested US $ 9 billion in the fields of finance and banking, high technology development, infrastructure development, transportation, real estate, and hotel-tourism, agriculture in many countries around the world.



