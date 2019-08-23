Billionaire Mai Vu Minh works with Heads of goverment on investment cooperation

Billionaire Mai Vu Minh – Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAPA Thale group –continuously had working meetings at government level with countries in Europe and the Asia recently.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 23 August 2019 – In June 2019, Mai Vu Minh accepted the invitation and paid working visits to Bosnia – Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik, Serbia First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dačić, and Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic.









Billionaire Mai Vu Minh in a meeting with Bosnia-Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik.





These meetings are within the framework of the program of the bilateral investment cooperation of SAPA Thale group with the government and leading business sectors of these countries.





At the meeting, President of Bosnia-Herzegovina H.E.Mr. Milorad Dodik said: “Bosnia Herzegovina is a stable country, investors are welcome and always receive the full support from the authorities at all levels”.





Srpska president Zeljka Cvijanovic said that the Republic of Srpska is economically and politically stable and that the Republic of Srpska is open for all investors and a desirable destination for investment in view of her favourable geographic position and the proximity of key markets.









Billionaire Mai Vu Minh in a meeting with Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic.





On these working visits, Mai Vu Minh said that the commercial potential of Southwestern European countries like Bosnia – Herzegovina, Serbia is very big and the investment cooperation program contribute to boosting investment and trade cooperation among not only Vietnam and these countries but also many other countries.





SAPA Thale is a financial group based in Germany and present in many countries around the world. The chairman of this group is billionaire Mai Vu Minh, who holding many projects and shares of large corporations in countries around the world and is considered a great investor and an influential billionaire to global financial circles and governments.









Mai Vu Minh was praised by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for his many contributions to Vietnam’s economic development.





Mai Vu Minh also met and worked with more than 30 top leaders in the world such as Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russia President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, China President Xi Jinping.