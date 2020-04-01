Billionaire Mark Cuban has a strong message for CEOs: Millennials and Gen Zers will send your brand ‘straight into the toilet’ if you lay off employees during the pandemic

caption Mark Cuban said the novel coronavirus calls for a stakeholder approach to capitalism. source Jin S. Lee

The novel coronavirus has tanked stock markets and sparked fears of a global recession.

According to business magnate Mark Cuban, CEOs of large companies need to prioritize their employees during this difficult time, he said in an interview with JUST Capital.

If companies try to cut costs to appease shareholders, consumers will remember, he added.

This article is part of Business Insider’s ongoing series on Better Capitalism.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The world is paying attention to how companies are responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic. And consumers will remember if a company laid off its employees, and whether leaders took a pay cut.

That’s according to business magnate Mark Cuban, investor on “Shark Tank” and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, in an interview with JUST Capital, a nonprofit that ranks America’s largest companies by how they treat all stakeholders.

“New up and coming consumers, the younger generations, Gen Z and millennials, they pay attention,” he said. “If you get branded as a company that acted in bad faith, laid off all your employees, or really cut back and you took a bonus or whatever, you’re going to get crushed and your brand is going to go straight into the toilet.”

These are extenuating circumstances that have affected every business, the billionaire said. By holding on to your employees and prioritizing their well-being, leaders are helping the economy.

“This is a pandemic, and every single person in this country, and in the world, effectively, is impacted by it,” he said. “Nobody’s immune to it. Nobody can avoid it. And because of that, you can change your priorities.”

His comments echo some other business leaders who are moving away from shareholder primacy – or the belief that a company must put its shareholders above all else – and toward stakeholder capitalism, where companies also factor in the needs of their employees, customers, and communities in which they work.

The movement gained traction in 2019 when 181 CEOs of public companies, including Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and Walmart, declared a company’s purpose is to serve more than just shareholders. Recently, Andrew Kassoy, CEO and cofounder of B Lab – the nonprofit that administers B Corp certifications to businesses that meet high social, environmental, and legal standards – went as far as to say that “shareholder primacy is a source code error.”

The question is, however, if investors will understand. While some may not, Cuban encourages leaders to take a longer-term approach. Now is not the time to focus on appeasing shareholders, he said.

“Shareholders come last. You guys have so much impact on the world that you need to take care of your employees and their families first,” Cuban said.