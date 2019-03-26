What it’s like to vacation in the exclusive community on the French Riviera nicknamed the ‘Peninsula of Billionaires,’ where royalty and tech tycoons live in opulent villas

caption The French Riviera town has been nicknamed the “Peninsula of Billionaires.” source Shutterstock/Giancarlo Liguori

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is an exclusive community on the French Riviera that’s been known as a vacation hotspot for the well-heeled dating back to the late 1800s.

Its abundance of opulent historic villas owned by millionaires and billionaires has earned the seaside Mediterranean village the nickname the “Peninsula of Billionaires.”

Actors, politicians, royalty, and tech titans, from Winston Churchill to the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, have vacationed or owned homes in the French seaside town.

The French Riviera is known to be a playground for the rich and famous.

But of all the seaside towns, the village of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat stands apart. The exclusive coastal community, known for its yacht-filled harbor and opulent historic villas, is home to only about 1,600 permanent residents.

“There are almost too many billionaires living here to count,” Edward de Mallet Morgan of Global Super Prime Residential told CNBC in 2018.

Here’s what it’s like in the affluent seaside community of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is a town of about 1,600 people in the south of France.

It’s located on the French Riviera, on a peninsula jutting into the Mediterranean Sea, about a 25 minute drive from Nice.

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is known for its striking coastal views, stately villas, ultra-luxurious hotels, and yacht-filled harbor.

It’s been a vacation hotspot for the well-heeled dating back to the late 1800s, when the area’s mild climate attracted wealthy British and Russian families, who soon turned it into a popular vacation destination.

And in the 1950s and 60s, Saint Jean Cap Ferrat was a vacation destination for Hollywood actors like Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and Gregory Peck.

caption Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor on vacation at La Fiorentina in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. source Henry Clarke/Condé Nast via Getty Images

One of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat’s most iconic hotels for the well-heeled is the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, now owned by the Four Seasons.

The 49-room hotel opened in 1908 …

caption A laid table overlooking the coast at the Grand Hotel du Cap Ferrat at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in southeastern France, circa 1965. source Archive Photos/Getty Images

… and in 2011, it was was one of just eight French hotels given “palace” status, a new industry classification for luxury hotels that goes beyond the usual five stars.

The hotel is a go-to accommodation for the well-heeled during the nearby Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix. Nightly rates start at about $1,450.

Another five-star hotel that’s a magnet for celebrities is the Hotel Royal Riviera, a 94-room dusty-pink-hued hotel built in 1904.

Nightly rates start at about $260.

Beyond its luxurious hotels, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is known for its opulent historic villas.

One of the most famous is Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild, built by Baroness Béatrice de Rothschild of the prominent French banking family between 1905 and 1912.

After the death of the baroness in 1934, Villa Ephrussi was bequeathed to the Académie des Beaux-Arts, an organization charged with protecting France’s artistic heritage.

caption Villa Ephrussi source Alain KUBACSI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

It’s now open to the public for visits to its gardens, shopping at the gift shop, or relaxing with some refreshments in the tea room. Entry is €15 or about $17.

But many of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat’s most magnificent villas are privately owned by some of the world’s wealthiest people.

Many other villas in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat are privately owned.

Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen was the owner of the Villa Maryland, an 18-bedroom hilltop mansion in Saint-Jean Cap-Ferrat, from at least 1996.

The Wall Street Journal estimates its current worth at about $100 million.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly stayed in the mansion during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2008.

Another of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat’s most iconic villas is Les Cèdres, a 189-year-old, 14-bedroom mansion that sits on 35 acres.

caption The villa ‘Les Cèdres,’ which once belonged to King Leopold II of Belgium, in Saint-Jean Cap Ferrat. source JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/AFP/Getty Images

In 2017, the mansion was on the market for $410 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in the world. It appears to have since been taken off the market.

High-profile individuals visitors to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat include former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill …

caption Winston Churchill with English writer William Somerset Maugham at the writer’s villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in 1959. source Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

… actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin …

caption Chaplin with his daughter, Josephine, on vacation in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in 1957. source Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

… and Marie-Chantal, the crown princess of Greece.

caption Marie Chantal Miller, the future wife of Prince Pavlos of Greece, strikes a pose in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in 1991. source Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Former US presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton also stand amongst the area’s high-profile visitors.

French writer Jean Cocteau and artist Pablo Picasso were frequent visitors to the Villa Santo Sospir in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, owned by socialite Francine Weisweiller.

The villa is now a tourist attraction and hosts star-studded art events.

caption “Game of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel at the Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar private view at Villa Santo Sospir on September 6, 2018 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sassan Behnam Bakhtiar)

Today, the Mediterranean village is frequented by celebrities, including actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, as well as singer and actress Rita Ora.

Irish fashion designer Simone Rocha and her family have a summer home in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat doesn’t seem likely to lose its status as a haven for millionaires and billionaires anytime soon.