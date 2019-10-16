‘Billions’ creators are making a Showtime TV series about the ‘battle for Uber’ and boardroom coup that ousted CEO Travis Kalanick

caption Brian Koppelman and David Levien source Jeff Neumann/Showtime

The two struck an overall deal with Showtime earlier this year in which the two would develop exclusive projects on top of their current role of showrunners for “Billions.”

Showtime announced on Wednesday that “Billions” cocreators Brian Koppelman and David Levien will executive produce and write a limited series for the network based on the book, “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.”

“Super Pumped” was released in September and written by New York Times technology reporter Mike Isaac.

Showtime’s description of the Uber limited series is below:

“Pivoting on Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, the Showtime limited series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.”

Koppelman and Levien struck an overall deal with Showtime earlier this year in which the two would develop exclusive projects on top of their current role of showrunners for “Billions,” which was renewed for a fifth season.

The pair also wrote 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen” and cowrote 2004’s “Walking Tall,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. They directed the 2009 movie “Solitary Man,” starring Michael Douglas, and ESPN’s “30 for 30” episode, “This Is What They Want.” Levien has written six novels and Koppelman is the host of the podcast, “The Moment.”

Koppelman and Levien got their big Hollywood break writing 1998’s “Rounders,” which starred Matt Damon and Edward Norton.