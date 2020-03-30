A British world champion boxer posted a video which appeared to show men how to punch their partners, and he’s now been suspended by lawmakers

caption Billy Joe Saunders. source Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Billy Joe Saunders, a WBO super middleweight champion boxer, posted a video in which he appeared to encourage male followers to punch their girlfriends.

Refuge, a leading charity to support women and children experiencing domestic violence, called the video “dangerous.”

The boxer’s promoter Eddie Hearn called his fighter a “prat” – a British term for an idiot.

The British Boxing Board of Control, which governs the sport in the UK, has revoked his boxer’s license.

It is not the first time Saunders has caused controversy.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders posted a video in which he appeared to show men how to punch their girlfriends, and he’s now been suspended from boxing in Britain.

In the video, which Insider has seen but has decided not to republish, Saunders is seen standing next to a heavy bag in what looks like a barn.

He has gloves on, is talking to the camera, and seemingly encouraging his followers to engage in domestic violence.

Whether intended as a joke or not, the stunt is in bad taste considering many major cities in multiple countries are in a coronavirus-enforced lockdown. This is an especially dangerous time for domestic violence victims, Insider reported.

“I just wanted to make a little video for all you dads, husbands … if you’ve got girlfriends,” Saunders said in the video. “Obviously this COVID-19 is getting very serious and we are isolated away in tight spaces.

“If your old woman is giving you mouth and you try to be patient, you try to be calm, cool, but after the sixth day you’re just about to explode.

“All of a sudden she’s coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face, ready to say something, you may have left the dishes out, I don’t know what you’ve done, but you’ve upset her.”

It is at this point where Saunders throws a heavy punch at the bag.

His promoter Eddie Hearn slammed the ‘idiotic’ video

Saunders apologized on Twitter, but his account has now been deactivated or deleted. He said he “would never condone domestic violence,” the BBC reported.

A statement from Refuge, a charity which provides specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic violence, said the content was “dangerous.”

Sandra Horley, the chief executive of Refuge, said: “Videos like this reinforce what we already know: society’s attitude towards domestic violence simply has to change.

“Sharing content like this is as dangerous as it is shocking and we should call it out for what it is. Unacceptable.”

caption Eddie Hearn. source Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Saunders’ promoter, Eddie Hearn, who is the group managing director of the powerful boxing firm Matchroom Sport, said it was idiotic, frustrating, and that his WBO super middleweight world champion is a “prat” – a British term similar to “idiot.”

Hearn said: “It was so idiotic, it was so frustrating because I know Billy well. He’s a really good kid, with a really good heart. He does a lot for the community, he does a lot for charity, but every now and again he does the most stupid things.

“He’s got this mentality where it’s me against the world,” Hearn said. “Sometimes you can have a conversation with him and say ‘Bill, what are you doing?’ And sometimes that can make it worse. I leave him alone now and when I talk to him, I will be telling him, you’re a prat, what are you doing?”

Saunders has been slapped with a boxing board suspension

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), which is the governing body for the sport in the UK, said on Twitter that it has revoked the fighter’s license to compete in Britain.

“The British Boxing Board of Control, having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media, have suspended his boxer’s license pending a hearing under the Board’s misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible.”

Billy Joe Saunders Licence pic.twitter.com/uZwfZOdkA0 — BBBofC (@BBBofC2809) March 30, 2020

Any BBBoC suspension could be toothless, though.

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the world’s premier sports leagues and organizations, with Matchroom’s boxing events in April and May all postponed or canceled. Saunders won’t be fighting any time soon anyway.

Additionally, the BBBoC is a governing body with jurisdiction in Britain and Britain alone. Sources close to Matchroom recently told Insider that Saunders had a super middleweight fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 2 in Las Vegas.

Even if that fight went ahead but at a later date, a BBBoC suspension would be meaningless in the United States and Saunders would be free to box there, unless the Nevada State Athletic Commission followed the BBBoC and suspended him, too.

Saunders told talkSPORT: “It was a silly thing to do.”

He said he would donate $30,000 to a domestic violence charity and added that he has been getting hate mail. “I am getting a lot of hate mail wishing me dead, wishing my family and my kids dead.”

He is never far from controversy

It is not the first time the BBBoC has held a hearing because of Saunders.

In September, 2018, he was fined $125,000 for a video he posted on social media which the BBC said police described as “sickening.”

In the video, Saunders could be seen in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and told a woman on the sidewalk that he would pay her $125 to perform a sex act. He offered her drugs. He then encouraged her to attack a stranger.

Read more:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk said she hates the horrific facial injuries she’s sustained in UFC because she’s ‘still a woman’ and wants ‘to be attractive’

A UFC fighter nicknamed ‘Thug Nasty’ pushed a wild conspiracy that coronavirus was made by the US government in a lab so it could ‘take our guns’

Floyd Mayweather waved stacks of cash in an Instagram Live video, saying he’ll thrive in a pandemic-induced recession

Manny Pacquiao is in quarantine after he came into contact with a Philippines senator who tested positive for the coronavirus

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was meant to be the ‘baddest’ fight in UFC history, but the whole thing is ‘cursed’ and might never happen

UFC boss Dana White said it’s un-American for people to ‘hide’ in their homes from coronavirus, and that he’s ready to fight COVID-19: ‘Come get me!’