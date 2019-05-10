An Ohio man accused of swindling thousands from fair organizers pretending to be Travis Tritt is said to have panicked and fled when asked to sing one of the country star’s songs

caption Travis Tritt, left, and Billy Lee Eldridge. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs, Portsmouth, Ohio, officials

An Ohio man is wanted by the police after fair organizers claimed he tried to convince them he was the country star Travis Tritt.

Billy Lee Eldridge, 46, is wanted on suspicion of fraud and criminal possession of forged instruments in Portsmouth, Ohio, officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials said Eldridge, from West Portsmouth, convinced the committee for the city’s River Days festival that he was Tritt, who released 11 albums from 1990 to 2007.

Officials accused Eldridge of accepting a payment of $2,250 for the River Days festival, which takes place in August and September, before trying the scheme again for the Scioto County Fair.

But when Scioto County Fair organizers asked Eldridge to sing Tritt’s song “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” he “panicked and fled,” officials said on Facebook.

Eldridge was most recently seen in Lucasville, Ohio, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Tritt did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.