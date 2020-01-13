Billy Porter wore a custom jumpsuit that looks like a gown on the red carpet

- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
- Billy Porter arrived at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in a custom Hogan McLaughlin jumpsuit.
- The “Pose” star revealed on Instagram that the look was inspired by “the free-spiritedness of David Bowie and the 1970’s disco-era.”
- Porter’s chest and arms also featured hand-painted butterflies, which were meant to signify “being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free,” according to his Instagram post.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Billy Porter arrived at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, ready to make a statement.
While photos from the event make it look as if Porter was wearing a two-toned green gown, the “Pose” star actually donned a custom Hogan McLaughlin jumpsuit for the awards show.
- source
- Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images
Porter accessorized the jumpsuit with Lynn Ban jewelry and custom white platform boots by Coach. His chest and arms were also covered in hand-painted butterfly tattoos.
- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
The 50-year-old actor revealed on Instagram that the fashion moment was inspired by the late David Bowie.
In the caption, Porter wrote that the look “is inspired by the free-spiritedness of David Bowie and the 1970’s disco era – my all-time favorite. The hand-painted butterfly tattoos by @heyannabee continue my theme for 2020, which is being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free.”
“Just like the beautiful ladies from @poseonfx, we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures,” Porter added.
View this post on Instagram
The Category Is: Fashion Gumby Butterfly Realness. ???? Today’s @criticschoice custom @hoganmclaughlin look styled by @sammyratelle is inspired by the free-spiritedness of David Bowie and the 1970’s disco era – my all-time favorite. The hand-painted butterfly tattoos by @heyannabee continue my theme for 2020, which is being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free. Just like the beautiful ladies from @poseonfx, we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures. Style by @sammyratelle Grooming and Tattoos by @heyannabee Nails by @nailzbyvee for @cndworld Styling Assistants @ashleydai1, @alexandra.bucokova Wearing custom @hoganmclaughlin of @peoplesrevteam Jewels by @lynn_ban Custom boots by @coach ???? by @gettyentertainment
Porter also told Entertainment Tonight that he wore the butterflies to honor the transgender community.
“The butterflies are a symbol of the transgender community, how you come from the cocoon, you come as one thing, and then you transform into something else,” he said. “So I wanted to honor my peeps tonight.”
In February 2019, the “Pose” star spoke to Vogue about the importance of sending a message with his red-carpet fashion choices.
“My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part,” he said.
- Read more:
- Billy Porter reflects on the pink cape that ‘changed everything’ and helped turn him into 2019’s trendiest celebrity on the red carpet
- Billy Porter looked like an angel at the 2020 Golden Globes wearing a white suit with a feather train that zips off
- Billy Porter showed his support for women’s reproductive rights in a suit and dress hybrid with a uterus-inspired train
- Billy Porter stole the show in a head-to-toe gold pantsuit with wings on the Met Gala red carpet