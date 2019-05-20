Billy Porter turned heads in a flowing sheer gown that’s one of his boldest looks yet

From the Oscars to the Met Gala, Billy Porter has become one of the brightest stars on the red carpet. His look for the Peabody Awards held in New York City on Saturday proves that he’s not done pushing the boundaries of men’s fashion.

The “Pose” star hit the red carpet in one of his boldest looks yet.

caption Billy Porter attends the 2019 Peabody Awards. source John Lamparski/Getty Images

Porter wore an ensemble by Celestino Couture that paired a half-bodysuit with a flowing sheer overlay. The gown featured intricate pink embroidery throughout its layers of ruffled berry tulle. He paired the eye-catching design with a dark lip color for an extra touch of drama.

While the gown is one of his most head-turning looks yet, it’s also one of his most ethically conscious. According to Vogue, the designer behind the look focuses on using upcycled materials in an attempt to keep the label’s fashion as environmentally friendly as possible. The brand also donates 10% of its profits towards initiatives focused on ending human trafficking.

Porter previously turned heads at the Met Gala when he arrived in a shimmering gold ensemble by The Blonds.

Read more: Billy Porter stole the show in a head-to-toe gold pantsuit with wings on the Met Gala red carpet

He also made waves when he stepped out for the Oscars in a gender-bending tuxedo gown from Christian Siriano in February.

Read more: Actor Billy Porter made a statement in a tuxedo dress with a voluminous skirt on the Oscars red carpet