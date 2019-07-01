Billy Porter hit the streets in a flowing rainbow gown for the New York City Pride parade

caption Billy Porter stole the show during WorldPride NYC. source Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Billy Porter wore a flowing rainbow gown for the WorldPride NYC parade on Sunday.

He paired the colorful design with peep-toe platform heels.

The eye-catching dress was by Christian Siriano, who also designed the tuxedo gown Porter wore for the 2019 Oscars in February.

Billy Porter has become one of the most talked-about stylish celebrities. The actor continues to push the envelope of men’s fashion, and pulled out all the stops for the WorldPride NYC parade on Sunday.

Porter stepped out for New York City’s Pride celebration in a flowing rainbow gown, which was a custom design by Christian Siriano.

caption Billy Porter at WorldPride NYC 2019. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The “Pose” star’s voluminous gown featured plenty of ruffled detailing and a sash going across his waist. He paired the Pride-themed look with peep-toe platform heels.

caption Billy Porter at WorldPride NYC 2019. source Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Siriano posted a look at the gown’s creation on Instagram, which revealed an even closer look at the colorful layers of semi-sheer fabric.

Siriano also designed Porter’s tuxedo gown for the Oscars in February, which went down as one of the most exciting looks of the night.

The designer has also made gender-bending looks for other celebrities, such as the half-gown-half-suit ensemble he designed for Michael Urie’s appearance at the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Michael Urie at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I want people to know that you can be a man and wear a dress and you can be a woman and wear a suit,” Siriano previously told INSIDER when speaking about the look during an interview.

