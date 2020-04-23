Billy Porter is asking fans to recreate iconic Met Gala looks at home

caption Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Since the annual Met Gala is postponed, Billy Porter and Vogue have teamed up to create the #MetGalaChallenge.

Porter and Vogue shared a video on Instagram asking fans to recreate iconic looks from the fashion event at home.

From April 22 to May 3, people can enter for their chance to be selected as one of the winners who will be announced on Vogue.com and on the magazine’s Instagram page.

Billy Porter is back with another fashion challenge.

After asking fans to recreate his iconic 2019 Met Gala look and show off their best at-home runway walks, the “Pose” star and Vogue have teamed up to create the #MetGalaChallenge.

Since the annual Met Gala was postponed, Porter and the publication are asking fans to recreate their favorite looks from one of the fashion industry’s biggest events.

In the video shared on Instagram, the 50-year-old actor wore an all-black look from The Blonds, along with a pair of Mercura NYC glasses, to announce the challenge.

“The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges,” Porter says in the video. “Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate in your home.”

“It can be Rihanna, it can be Gaga, it can be … me. But you best be creative,” he added. “You might just find yourself in Vogue, darling.”

For those who are interested in taking part in the challenge, the rules are simple, according to Vogue.

Contestants can enter the #MetGalaChallenge on Instagram from April 23 through May 3. After that period is over, Porter and Vogue will select the best looks. Once the winners have been chosen, they will be announced on May 4 (the original date for the Met Gala) in a post on Vogue.com and on the publication’s Instagram page.

Anna Wintour and Vogue announced in March that the Met Gala wasn’t going to take place as planned after the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced it was closing its doors.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” Wintour said on Vogue.com. “In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue.”

In an interview with Naomi Campbell on her YouTube show, “No Filter with Naomi,” Wintour spoke a bit more about the theme of the exhibition, About Time: Fashion and Duration, and what visitors should expect to see once it’s open to the public.

“We are hopeful that we will be opening the exhibition in October,” Wintour said. “It really examines how the past influences the present and how we reinvent fashion over and over again and how we are rooted in our past.”

“I can’t think of an exhibition subject that would be more timely than what we have right now,” she added. “There will other opportunities for all of us to come together.”

Representatives for Vogue, Anna Wintour, and Billy Porter did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.