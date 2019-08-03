Bindi Irwin wrote a touching letter to her father Steve Irwin, saying her brother will walk her down the aisle

caption Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in 2018. source Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

On Friday, Bindi Irwin penned a touching note to her late father, Steve Irwin, and shared her words on Instagram.

In the letter, Irwin said her father would be “incredibly proud” of her brother, Robert Irwin, who she says has provided “amazing support” in her “beautiful new life chapter.”

She also confirmed that her brother will walk her down the aisle on her upcoming wedding day.

Irwin got engaged in July to her boyfriend Chandler Powell after six years of dating.

Less than two weeks after announcing her engagement, Bindi Irwin has shared a touching letter addressed to her late father, Steve Irwin.

On Friday, the animal activist took to Instagram with a vintage photo of her family, including her father, her mother Terri Irwin, and her brother Robert Irwin. In the caption of her post, Irwin told her father that he would be “incredibly proud” of his son, who has provided “amazing support” to his family in recent weeks.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter.”

She also confirmed that her brother will be the one to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

“I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle,” Irwin said to her late father about her brother.

“I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us,” she continued, followed by a heart emoji.

Irwin announced her engagement to Chandler Powell, her boyfriend of six years, in an Instagram post in July. He proposed to her on her birthday while in Australia Zoo, the animal refuge owned by Irwin’s family.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin previously said on Instagram. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness.”

“I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife,” she continued. “Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let’s get married already!”