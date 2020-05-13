BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 Online + Live : Finding Cures in the Crisis

New online model to engage with global partners during the pandemic

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 13 May 2020 – Taiwan BIO (Bio Industry Organization) together with BIO (the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization) announced May 7 that BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 would go ahead as scheduled with a new online and live model; BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 Online + Live. This event will be the first and biggest major industry gathering in Asia since the onset of this global pandemic crisis. With a blockbuster line up of speakers and presenting companies, this exciting event is expected to attract more than 2,000 professionals from 600 companies from around the world, and host more than 3,500 one-on-one business meetings. With the biomedical industry at the frontline driving discoveries and developments to combat the pandemic, opportunities are ripe for partnering, raising funds, and making deals.

BIO Asia-Taiwan 2020 Online+Live Official Announcement Ceremony (From left to right) – William Foreman, AmCham President – Chen Chi-Mai, Vice Premier of Executive Yuan – Johnsee Lee, Chairman, Taiwan Bio Industry Organization -Shieh Dar-Bin, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology

Johnsee Lee, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 Online + Live announced that the theme of this year’s convention fittingly for these times was ‘Finding Cures in the Crisis’. “With the pandemic sweeping the world, the biotechnology industry is more important than ever, and must keep innovating and working hard. But with countries and cities isolated, this makes the deal making and international partnering–defining characteristics of this industry–extremely difficult, just when the world needs us the most. The Organizing Committee has decided that with this need, it was important to go ahead with BIO Asia–Taiwan as scheduled 22-26 July, but with activities held online with an ‘online + live’ approach.

Vice Premier of the Executive Yuan Chen Chi-Mai commented that BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 is an excellent opportunity for Taiwan’s burgeoning biomedical industry to link up to the international bio-community, even more so during these times. “I hope that through this event the world will witness the efforts and success highlights of Taiwan’s pandemic response.”





James C. Greenwood, President and CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) in a pre-recorded message expressed his full support for the gathering in its new format and recognized Taiwan’s handling of the pandemic.





Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-Chung, although unable to attend in person, also expressed his support for the event in a recorded message, and invited biomedical professionals from around the world to take part in the July occasion.





Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Shieh Dar-Bin, in his remarks said that he is very much looking forward to the presenting the achievements of the cooperation between Taiwan’s academic and research communities, and industry.





BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 Online + Live will again include forums and seminars, an exhibition, partnering meetings, and company presentations; this time in online formats. With this new model an even higher caliber line-up of international speakers is expected. On-site opening and awards ceremonies will be held live and accessible online in real time. If the pandemic situation allows, the exhibition hall will be open with strong infection-prevention measures in place. In addition, a free online biomedical education forum program will be newly added this year, allowing more people the opportunity to participate.





It is worth noting that the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ platform hosted more than 2,000 meetings at BIO Asia–Taiwan last year, and this year, through 24-hour accessibility and no geographical restrictions, we expect even greater meeting numbers and even more participation from overseas companies and investors. The Online Company Presentation program will provide outlook and growth briefing opportunities to boost companies onto the world stage. In addition, the Online Exhibition will not only allow for strong visibility of a company or organization, but also provide interactive visitor engagement opportunities such as exchanging business cards, forming chat groups or rooms, and so on. And visitors can join our Online Lounge and take part in social media-type activities to facilitate and replicate the social and networking elements so important to the conference experience.





BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 Online + Live will focus on five topics: Combating the Pandemic, Precision Medicine, Advanced Therapies, Investment & Collaboration, and Digital Health. With the strong pandemic focus, Johnsee Lee said “we plan to invite representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as global and Asian pandemic experts to share their experiences and discuss the latest developments in rapid diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. “





Johnsee Lee, in concluding the event, expressed his hope that BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 through its new ‘online + live’ format will be a unique and exciting occasion, and showcase not only Taiwan’s renown pandemic prevention efforts but also its growing advantage in this sector and spotlight biotech, pharmaceutical, medical devices, precision medicine advances, as well as AI applications, ICT and IoT technologies. “We hope this event will encourage Taiwanese companies to enter the global market, and help upgrade the development of the local biotechnology industry.”





Registration for the conference is now open. Please visit the website at www.bioasiataiwan.com