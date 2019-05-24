BioLite is responsible for some of the most innovative outdoor gear on the market today — and it’s all up to 35% off for Memorial Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Everything BioLite makes is on sale right now, and there’s no code required. source Biolite Facebook

BioLite’s HeadLamp 330 is the best rechargeable head light on the market for running and everyday use.

BioLite also make a great selection of camp stoves, solar panels and lights, and power bricks.

Now through May 28, everything is on sale for up to 35% off for Memorial Day.

I have other headlamps I use for hiking, cycling, and working in the dark, but none are as easy to use, comfortable, or intuitive as the BioLite HeadLamp 330.

I have long hair, and often use a hairband to keep it out of my way if I am running, climbing, or working on our truck. This headlamp doesn’t feel any different to a thick elastic headband, but it throws out 330 lumens of white light for 3.5 hours, or red light to preserve night vision. What that translates to is a month of after-dark checks to see if my chickens are roosting, or the entirety of a camping trip without a recharge. The no-bounce design, light weight, and adjustable angle also make it a great choice for night-time trail runs and climbs that start before dawn.

From May 20 to May 28, BioLite is running a sitewide sale where you can save up to 35% on everything, including the Headlamp 330. I’ll be stocking up on headlamps as gifts (my mother uses one for early-morning livestock checks on her farm, my father for walking his dogs after dark). At $42.46 instead of its usual $50, this is a modest discount, but nevertheless the cheapest one I have ever seen the Headlamp 330.

Another favorite BioLite item on sale this Memorial Day is the SolarHome 620, a solar-powered lighting and radio system that has been a great addition to my adventure truck. The large solar panel can soak up enough of the sun’s energy to easily light our home away from home all night and still spare some juice for charging cellphones. Its three lights are perfect for lighting a campsite, cooking area, and tent, and are much easier to set up than a dual-battery system on the truck. With the provided hooks we simply use trees, rocks, or hiking poles to suspend the lights and our campsite becomes a beacon in the wilderness. The 18-foot daisy chain and remote switches mean we can see all the way to our tent, and then shut off the lights once we’re tucked up in bed. There’s also a motion sensor, which really freaks out would-be food thieving coyotes. You can plug in an MP3 player or listen to the radio, which is a nice bonus if you’re using the SolarHome as your party hub. The system is robust, too, so much so that over 40,000 homes in Kenya rely on it for light (which would otherwise be provided by fire that is harmful to the lungs) and use the radio for a connection to outside news and information. During the sale, the SolarHome is only $127.46, a saving of $22.49 on its usual price.

BioLite’s most famous item is its CampStove, which acts like your own tiny power plant by turning solid fuel into power for your electronic devices while it heats water for your dinner! It also includes a small light to light up your surroundings, boils 1 liter of water in 4-5 minutes, and packs down into the same space as a 32-ounce Nalgene bottle. With a discount of $19.49, the CampStove is just $110.46 through Memorial Day.

In addition to these products, BioLite makes a great selection of power bricks, camp cookware, lights, home stoves, and even a pizza oven! Everything is on sale right now, and there’s no code required.