The world’s largest cruise ship has a bar with robot bartenders. Here’s how my margarita compared to one made by a human.

By
Sophie-Claire Hoeller
-
The world’s largest cruise ship is filled with surprises, from a working carousel to a zip line and even a Starbucks, but one of the wildest things on it is undoubtedly the Bionic Bar – a fully functioning cocktail bar staffed entirely by two robot bartenders.

I recently took a cruise in the name of journalism, and just had to find out whether cyborg concoctions taste as good as human-made ones.

Keep scrolling for the full experience.

Welcome to the Bionic Bar, a bar staffed entirely by two robot bartenders.

The Bionic Bar is aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas ship.
Their names are Rock ‘Em and Sock ‘Em, respectively.

Two robots man the bar.
The arms’ movements are modeled after those of Marco Pelle, a dancer from the New York Theatre Ballet.

The robots are named Rock ‘Em and Sock ‘Em.
The bar features 30 different spirits, all of which are suspended from the ceiling above the robot bartenders.

Spirits and mixers are suspended above the robots.
Coupled with 21 different mixers, these robots can make a practically endless amount of different drinks. They can also make two drinks per minute.

There are five nooks in which robots can place finished drinks.
To order a drink, you tap your SeaPass card (your room key, which doubles as your credit card onboard as you accrue expenses for the duration of the trip) on an iPad that is also a menu.

iPads double as menus.
You then type in your date of birth before scrolling through a seemingly endless list of drinks.

You can also custom-make drinks.
Drinks are visually broken down by ingredient, so you can see exactly how much of everything you’re getting — it is measured by robots, after all.

Drinks are displayed as infographics of sorts.
I ordered a margarita, which ended up costing $14.16.

Your order is then sent to the robot bartenders.
Then I waited.

The bar was busy.
Screens on either side of the robots show fun facts (that day’s most ordered drink was the Bionic Bahama Mama) …

The screens show you how much longer you have to wait for your drink.
… as well as the queue …

There was a queue of three people ahead of me.
… and the estimated wait time.

The screen displayed a wait time of two minutes and 12 seconds.
When your drink is up, a robot arm will acquire all of the ingredients and add them to a metal shaker of sorts.

The robot arm has a shaker attached to it.
It will then either stir, shake, strain, or muddle the ingredients.

When they aren’t busy pouring drinks, the robots dance.
It then pours the drink into a plastic cup it had previously grabbed from the back.

They don’t spill a single drop.
When your drink is done (the screen will let you know when and where), you tap your SeaPass to unlock it, allowing it to slide down to you.

No one else can take your drink.
That way, no one else can accidentally (or purposely) take your drink.

The drink will slide down to you once you have unlocked it.
It looks like a margarita! It even had slices of lime in it.

My margarita even had limes in it.
The verdict?

It tasted like a margarita.
Pretty good! It could have been a little stronger, in my opinion, but it was definitely a solid margarita.

More tequila could have made it even better.
That said, it lacks the heart of a human-made drink, as well as the ear of a real-life bartender.

Robots have no soul, unfortunately.
The pros are that there’s no squeezing through a crowd to get to a stressed-out bartender, no playing favorites, and totally consistent drinks, as well as the showmanship, of course.

I love a good gimmick and this was a super fun experience – but for my next drink, I’ll be seeking out a human.