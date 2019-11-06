The world’s largest cruise ship has a bar with robot bartenders. Here’s how my margarita compared to one made by a human.

caption One of the robots getting liquor in order to make a drink. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship.

It features the Bionic Bar, a bar manned entirely by two robots.

I used an iPad to order a margarita, and it was tasty, but a little weak.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The world’s largest cruise ship is filled with surprises, from a working carousel to a zip line and even a Starbucks, but one of the wildest things on it is undoubtedly the Bionic Bar – a fully functioning cocktail bar staffed entirely by two robot bartenders.

I recently took a cruise in the name of journalism, and just had to find out whether cyborg concoctions taste as good as human-made ones.

Keep scrolling for the full experience.

Welcome to the Bionic Bar, a bar staffed entirely by two robot bartenders.

caption The Bionic Bar is aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas ship. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Their names are Rock ‘Em and Sock ‘Em, respectively.

caption Two robots man the bar. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

The arms’ movements are modeled after those of Marco Pelle, a dancer from the New York Theatre Ballet.

caption The robots are named Rock ‘Em and Sock ‘Em. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

The bar features 30 different spirits, all of which are suspended from the ceiling above the robot bartenders.

caption Spirits and mixers are suspended above the robots. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Coupled with 21 different mixers, these robots can make a practically endless amount of different drinks. They can also make two drinks per minute.

caption There are five nooks in which robots can place finished drinks. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

To order a drink, you tap your SeaPass card (your room key, which doubles as your credit card onboard as you accrue expenses for the duration of the trip) on an iPad that is also a menu.

caption iPads double as menus. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

You then type in your date of birth before scrolling through a seemingly endless list of drinks.

caption You can also custom-make drinks. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Drinks are visually broken down by ingredient, so you can see exactly how much of everything you’re getting — it is measured by robots, after all.

caption Drinks are displayed as infographics of sorts. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

I ordered a margarita, which ended up costing $14.16.

caption Your order is then sent to the robot bartenders. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Then I waited.

caption The bar was busy. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Screens on either side of the robots show fun facts (that day’s most ordered drink was the Bionic Bahama Mama) …

caption The screens show you how much longer you have to wait for your drink. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

… as well as the queue …

caption There was a queue of three people ahead of me. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

… and the estimated wait time.

caption The screen displayed a wait time of two minutes and 12 seconds. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

When your drink is up, a robot arm will acquire all of the ingredients and add them to a metal shaker of sorts.

caption The robot arm has a shaker attached to it. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

It will then either stir, shake, strain, or muddle the ingredients.

caption When they aren’t busy pouring drinks, the robots dance. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

It then pours the drink into a plastic cup it had previously grabbed from the back.

caption They don’t spill a single drop. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

When your drink is done (the screen will let you know when and where), you tap your SeaPass to unlock it, allowing it to slide down to you.

caption No one else can take your drink. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

That way, no one else can accidentally (or purposely) take your drink.

caption The drink will slide down to you once you have unlocked it. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

It looks like a margarita! It even had slices of lime in it.

caption My margarita even had limes in it. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

The verdict?

caption It tasted like a margarita. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Pretty good! It could have been a little stronger, in my opinion, but it was definitely a solid margarita.

caption More tequila could have made it even better. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

That said, it lacks the heart of a human-made drink, as well as the ear of a real-life bartender.

caption Robots have no soul, unfortunately. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

The pros are that there’s no squeezing through a crowd to get to a stressed-out bartender, no playing favorites, and totally consistent drinks, as well as the showmanship, of course.

I love a good gimmick and this was a super fun experience – but for my next drink, I’ll be seeking out a human.