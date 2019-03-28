Birchbox is raising its subscription price for the first time in 9 years — it’s actually mostly good news for subscribers

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Birchbox is a subscription service that sends its members curated, personalized boxes of beauty samples from prestige and up-and-coming brands.

For the first time since its launch in 2009, it’s raising the price of its $10 monthly box.

The new prices range from $10 to $15 a month depending on whether you’re a new, current, or Ace VIP customer, and on the subscription duration (monthly, six-month, yearly).

Birchbox is still a great deal because you can discover new favorite brands while doing less work and spending less money overall.

Birchbox‘s $10 subscription box is no more.

Nine years after launching its subscription service, which delivers members a personalized selection of five beauty samples each month, Birchbox is raising prices and moving into a tiered pricing system.

For new subscribers, this price change is effective immediately. They’ll pay $13/month for a yearly subscription, $14/month for a six month subscription, and $15/month for a monthly subscription.

For current subscribers, it kicks in with their first renewal after June 1. They’ll pay $12/month for a yearly subscription, $12.50/month for a six-month subscription, and $13/month for a monthly subscription.

Subscription prices, however, won’t go up for Aces, Birchbox VIP members who spend at least $300 a year on the site (on personal subscriptions, gift subscriptions, and Shop purchases). They will continue paying $10/month.

CEO and cofounder Katia Beauchamp explained that the higher prices will reflect in a better experience that includes more choice and customization options, higher value samples and exclusive product launches, better personalization, and faster shipping. Boxes may also contain extra samples or special packaging.

If you’re not currently a Birchbox member, but are considering joining, here’s why the subscription is still worth it – despite the price increase.

The types of beauty samples you receive depend on your Profile, which is like a cheat sheet describing your hair type, skin type, and other personal-care attributes. Birchbox is currently working on revamping the Profile questions in order to improve its personalization and matching algorithms. With this information, as well as previous product feedback and purchase history, it puts together a box of beauty products you’ll probably like.

The whole point of Birchbox is to help you find new favorites and explore the vast world of beauty that can otherwise be too overwhelming or expensive to do on your own. The more choices you have, the better the capacity for discovery is, which is why the new Birchbox experience will let you choose samples from a wider selection of product.

Birchbox says its merchandising team is busy sourcing new brands, higher-value samples, and never-before-sampled products. It’ll also offer multiple curated, predetermined assortments each month.

Once you receive your box (which should now ship faster with the improved Birchbox experience), the company gives you tips and tricks on how use the included products.

If you like a sample you receive, you can commit to and buy the full-sized product at the Birchbox Shop. Every dollar spent here earns you one Loyalty Point, and 10 Points equals $1, redeemable back in the Shop.

In June, a new feature called Swap for Points will let you skip a monthly box and convert the subscription dollars into Loyalty Points. This flexible option will be great for when you just don’t feel like sampling new products any given month and want to take a break, but still want to put the money towards great beauty products.

Already boasting more than 1 million subscribers, 2.5 million active customers, 500 beauty and grooming brands, and a global presence, Birchbox has built an impressive business on its simple, steal-of-a-price $10 monthly subscription.

But the need to evolve is inevitable, and after nine years, it’s time for Birchbox to take that next step with the new pricing. Luckily, it’s only an extra few dollars per month and that increase comes with features to make beauty product discovery process more personalized, efficient, and fun.