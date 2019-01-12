17-year-old crashes car while driving with a beanie pulled over her eyes as part of viral ‘Bird Box’ challenge

caption A composite image of actress Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s “Bird Box” (left) and the damage caused after a teenager in Utah drove while blindfolding her eyes as part of the “Bird Box” challenge earlier this week. source Netflix; Layton Police/Twitter

People around the US have been taking part in the “Bird Box” challenge, where they cover their eyes while moving around.

The challenge was inspired by the Netflix series “Bird Box,” where characters cover their eyes to shield from a mysterious force.

A teenager in Layton, Utah, pulled her beanie over her eyes as part of the challenge and crashed her car.

Nobody was injured, but the driver may face a reckless driving charge.

A 17-year-old in Layton, Utah, crashed her car while blindfolding herself while driving as part of the viral “Bird Box” challenge earlier this week, local police said.

The challenge involves people blindfolding their eyes while moving around. It was inspired by the Netflix series “Bird Box,” in which people cover their eyes to shield themselves from a mysterious force.

The unnamed teenager pulled her beanie over her eyes and lost control of the vehicle while driving along the Layton Parkway in a pickup truck around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, Layton Police Lieutenant Travis Lyman told local news channel KUTV.

The car skidded to an opposite lane, hit another vehicle, and crashed into a light pole and sound wall, Lyman added.

Bird Box Challenge while driving…predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

She had been driving alongside a 16-year-old passenger, KUTV reported. There were no injuries, but police may charge her with reckless driving.

Layton Police tweeted images of both cars, which showed heavy dents along the side of the cars. “Bird Box Challenge while driving…predictable result,” the force wrote.

Police around the country, and Netflix itself, have warned people against the “Bird Box” challenge.

caption Bullock in “Bird Box.” source Netflix

Netflix tweeted earlier this month: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE.”

“We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” it said.

Colorado Police also said in a video: “Inevitably, somebody’s going to do the monumentally stupid thing that is driving while blindfolded. We shouldn’t have to say this, but we’re gonna: Don’t drive blindfolded.”