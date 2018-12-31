10 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Bird Box’

caption “Bird Box” was added to Netflix in 2018. source Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Bird Box.”

Netflix’s movie “Bird Box” was originally based on a book that came out in 2014.

Two actors in the thriller film, Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, don’t actually like being scared.

Bullock was actually blindfolded during filming.

The creatures were almost revealed and Bullock said they were green and “snake-like.”

You’ve seen the memes. You’ve seen the reviews. And, by now, you’ve likely seen the thrilling new Netflix film “Bird Box.” Over Christmas weekend, the thriller began streaming on Netflix and it quickly garnered millions of views, according to the company.

Starring actors Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich, Trevante Rhodes, Rosa Salazar, Lil Rel Howery, and Sarah Paulson, “Bird Box” takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where there are unseen monsters. Unable to look outside lest they face a violent death, Malorie, played by Bulock, and her two children try to find safety.

Here are some behind-the-scenes secrets you didn’t know about “Bird Box.”

The movie is based on the novel of the same name.

caption The book was published in 2014. source Amazon

Before it was a wildly popular Netflix movie, “Bird Box” was a novel written by Josh Malerman about a mother trying to survive with her children after monsters appear that can drive people to die by suicide if they see them.

Published in 2014 – before the horror film “A Quiet Place” directed by John Krasinski, a movie about not being able to make a sound – the book has a four-star rating on Goodreads and over 10,000 reviews.

The movie’s ending was slightly different from the book’s.

caption In the book, the individuals in the sanctuary were forcefully blinded. source Netflix

Not to put a downer on an otherwise positive ending to a suspenseful film, but the original “Bird Box” ending was considerably more upsetting than the Netflix version. Although Malorie and the kids arrive at the sanctuary unharmed in both versions, the novel’s ending reveals that many people there had made themselves intentionally blind. In the movie, the sanctuary was a community for the blind.

In an interview with Polygon, Director Susanne Bier said, “The movie is slightly more positive. The movie is, in many aspects, different from the book, but it’s also very rooted in the book. The book also has a kind of positive ending and I would not have wanted to do an apocalyptic movie that didn’t have a hopeful ending.”

This isn’t the director’s first time filming a thriller.

caption “The Night Manager” was a drama-crime series. source AMC

“Bird Box” wasn’t the first thriller Danish filmmaker Bier has ever brought to life. She previously crafted the suspense in the series “The Night Manager,” which featured Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. Bier is also the director behind the 2014 film “Serena,” which starred Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

There’s a deleted scene that revealed what the creatures looked like.

caption They were apparently snake-like. source Netflix

Viewers never get to see the creatures that are attacking people who open their eyes, but screenwriter Eric Heisserer tells Bloody-Disgusting that the creatures were almost shown in the film. Director Bier said that the creatures scared Bullock at first but then kept making her laugh.

“It was a green man with a horrific baby face,” Bullock told Bloody-Disgusting. “It was snake-like.” Although a lot of time was spent on creating the creatures, they were ultimately cut from the film.

Bullock was actually blindfolded during filming.

caption The blindfold was real. source Netflix

Contrary to what you might believe, that is an authentic blindfold on Bullock’s face in “Bird Box.” The actor revealed that she was blindfolded for at least half of the movie and she continually ran into the camera while filming her scenes.

Bier, the film’s director, even told BBC that she suffered “sleepless nights” when Bullock refused to cut holes in her blindfold.

During scenes when Bullock was running while carrying children, she removed a layer of her blindfold.

caption Many scenes involve Malorie with Boy and Girl. source Saeed Adyani/Netflix

While on “The Ellen Show,” Bullock said that during the notable scenes where she was running while carrying Boy and Girl she didn’t end up hitting them against trees or bumping into things.

“Any time I had the kids and I had to run I had [the crew] eliminate one layer of the blindfold so I could see outlines,” said Bullock. The kids were also hooked onto her in a certain way for safety purposes.

Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson don’t actually like being scared.

caption Bullock was blindfolded for a lot of the film. source Netflix

Both Sandra Bullock and her on-screen sister Sarah Paulson have revealed that they despise being scared – which may have made filming the thriller “Bird Box” a bit difficult.

“I don’t know how I found myself sort of working a lot in that genre,” Paulson told People, referring to the film and her work on “American Horror Story.”

According to Netflix, “Bird Box” had a record-breaking opening week for a Netflix film.

caption Sarah Paulson was briefly in the film. source Netflix

Exactly one week after its release, Netflix says more than 45 million accounts streamed the film. The streaming service said in a tweet that this was the best opening week for a Netflix film ever. Of course, as CNN notes, what counts as a view isn’t necessarily clear – Netflix did not specify whether or not accidental clicks or partial viewings were counted.

Sandra Bullock had never rowed before filming.

caption She didn’t practice because her character wouldn’t have been able to, either. source Netflix

“We filmed in sequence,” she said in an interview with German YouTube channel kinowetter. “So when you see me pushing off the boat, getting into the water, I had never rowed a day in my life. But as we progressing filming, my rowing got better and better, like it would have for her.”

Bullock said she didn’t practice her rowing beforehand because her character Malorie wouldn’t have had experience rowing either.

Bullock and Bier originally passed on the project.

caption Bullock recently starred in “Ocean’s 8.” source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Seven years ago when the “Bird Box” project was in its initial formation, both Bullock and Bier passed on the project. Bier said that she changed her mind after the political and social “atmospheres” have changed since originally reading the now-“more relevant” script.

