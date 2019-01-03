The original ending to ‘Bird Box’ was much darker than the Netflix version

caption Sandra Bullock stars as Malorie in the film. source Netflix

Netflix’s post-apocalyptic horror film “Bird Box” has been the talk of the internet.

The film is based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman.

Unlike the novel, the Netflix adaptation has a somewhat uplifting ending.

Warning: Spoilers for “Bird Box” ahead.

The “Bird Box” phenomenon has notably captured the interest of the Netflix-watching community, from celebrities to eager fans who can’t stop making memes of the smash film. After watching the movie, you may still have some lingering questions about the movie’s ending. The ending, which differs from the 2014 Josh Malerman novel from which the film is based, proved to be one of the most surprising twists in the movie even with a constant number of twists throughout.

The movie may have received some average reviews from critics, but with Netflix sharing the movie received over 45 million views in seven days, it’s safe to say there is something of a phenomenon surrounding the movie.

The ending finds Malorie and the children at a sanctuary

caption The sanctuary is actually a school for the blind. source Netflix

After traveling down a dangerous river for 48 hours and struggling to survive against the unseen monsters for five years, Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock, and two children, called Boy and Girl, finally find sanctuary. As the birds began chirping louder and the wind started blowing harder, Malorie and her children were finally allowed into the building they’d traveled to find. The building belonged to Rick (Pruitt Taylor Vince), a man that Malorie had previously spoken to via radio. When they spoke in the past, Rick had offered Malorie and her family a sanctuary.

Rick introduces them to his sanctuary, which is a school for the blind. The sanctuary’s inhabitants are primarily blind (including Rick) and they have thus gone unscathed by the terrors that threaten those who look outside and see the evil creatures.

Malorie and her children are amazed at the true nature of the shelter and even experience a reunion with a familiar face, Dr. Lapham (Parminder Nagra), the OBGYN who Malorie had spoken to at the beginning of the movie. In the end, Malorie also gives Boy and Girl their official names. Respectively, she names them Tom, after her fallen survival partner, and Olympia, after the Girl’s fallen mother.

The film’s team intentionally chose a somewhat uplifting ending rather than the book’s darker ending

caption The film’s director wanted an uplifting ending for Malorie and the children. source Netflix

The ending to “Bird Box” is quite different than the original closing proposed in the 2014 novel, also titled “Bird Box” by Josh Malerman.

In the original book ending, Malorie and her children stumble upon a sanctuary of blind people, who have chosen to blind themselves just so they can avoid the terrorizing force of the evil creatures.

The movie opts for a less intense ending as rather than the sanctuary existing of people who intentionally blinded themselves, it’s a school for those who are already blind and the community has opened itself up to fellow survivors who do not necessarily need to blind themselves as the ceiling of the sanctuary is covered with birds and greenery, blocking the view of outside.

Eric Heisserer, the writer of the film told Thrillist about the decision to make the ending uplifting: “It seemed smarter for us to make that more of an optimistic ending. I’m one who generally leans toward a hopeful or optimistic ending even in dystopian horror movies. I’m not one to embrace nihilism considering that I feel like we’re living in that world now.”

Susanne Bier, the director, echoed his sentiment telling Polygon she had desired the movie to end on a positive note and celebrate Malorie as a strong and determined female protagonist. She said, “I’m not particularly interested for the audience to leave, from the cinema or their own screen, with a kind of completely bleak point of view. That’s not really what I believe in.”

The relatively happy ending could mean a number of things – one being the importance of hope

caption The viewers see the most character development from Sandra Bullock’s character Malorie. source Netflix

The sanctuary that the three finally reach represents a positive, hope-filled ending for the family. Many fans and critics have commented on the unconventional and neatly packaged ending “Bird Box” presents.

Writing for Screen Rant, Hannah Shaw-Williams argued that the revelation that the sanctuary was a school for the blind represents the importance of blind faith. She wrote, “It represents the power of blind faith – the kind of faith that Malorie had when she chose to take on the rapids with both herself and her children blindfolded.”

It has also been argued that the entire plot was a backdrop for Malorie’s character development and the ending represented her re-opening herself up to love and human connection.

Jesse Scheeden wrote for IGN that there was significance in Malorie’s choice to give the children names at the end of the film. Regarding Malorie’s decision, Scheeden wrote, “When they finally arrive at the compound, she belatedly gives them the names she denied them in the outside world. Malorie finally comes to realize that a life without genuine, human connection is no kind of life at all.”

