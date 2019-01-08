‘Bird Box’ gave ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 a run for its money as Netflix’s biggest original in the first week

caption Sandra Bullock in “Bird Box” source Netflix

26 million US Netflix subscribers viewed “Bird Box” in its first seven days, according to Nielsen.

It’s Netflix’s second-biggest original program in the first week, behind only “Stranger Things” season 2.

Netflix said that “Bird Box” was its biggest original film in the first week of release, and Nielsen’s data confirms that the movie is a massive hit.

The “Bird Box” sensation continues.

Netflix’s popular movie, which has taken the internet over with memes since it debuted December 21, was viewed by 26 million Netflix subscribers in its first seven days of release in the US, according to Nielsen data released on Tuesday.

It’s the second most-viewed Netflix original program in the first week that Nielsen has analyzed, only behind “Stranger Things” season 2 in 2017. And “Stranger Things” is only ahead by less than 1 million viewers. Nielsen started tracking Netflix viewership in October 2017.

Netflix said last month that over 45 million accounts worldwide viewed “Bird Box” in the first week, a record for Netflix original movies. It later confirmed that a view is counted if an account watches at least 70% of the content. Nielsen’s findings confirm that “Bird Box” is, in fact, a massive hit.

Netflix had 137 million global subscribers as of October, and 61 million subscribers in the US.

Nielsen said that the “day-by-day consumption for the first 10 days of release was extraordinarily consistent.” “Bird Box” was viewed by nearly 4 million subscribers in the US almost every day of its first 10 days. 3.9 million users watched on December 28, its biggest day.

It surpassed another hit Netflix original movie, “Bright,” in the first seven days. While 5.4 million US subscribers viewed “Bright” on its premiere day compared to 3.5 million for “Bird Box,” the latter showed momentum. After seven days, “Bright” was viewed by 20 million users, according to Nielsen.

