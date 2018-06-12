A startup in the West Coast scooter-sharing craze is already worth $1 billion — and it’s raising again at a $2 billion valuation

- source
- Bird
- Just weeks ago, electric scooter startup Bird snagged $150 million in a Series C funding round, giving the startup a $1 billion valuation
- Now, the company is reportedly raising again and seeking a $2 billion valuation.
On the heels of a funding round that gave electric scooter sharing startup Bird the elusive “unicorn” status, the company is reportedly raising again and seeking a $2 billion valuation.
This is a first for the tech industry, Axios reporter Dan Primack reported on Tuesday. Bird snagged $150 million in a Series C funding round just weeks ago, giving the startup a $1 billion valuation. That’s on top of the $115 million it raised in March.
Primack wrote that tech investors have “never before participated in such a rapid and rocketing price spike.”
He credited Bird’s explosive valuation to a hypothetical: Ride-hailing giants like Didi, Uber, and Lyft are all making moves in the electric sharing scooter market, which could make Bird an attractive acquisition target in the near future.
This story is developing …