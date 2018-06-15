26 breathtaking aerial photos show just how enormous China is

caption Cherry blossom along a road in Gui’an new district, Guizhou Province, China. source China Daily / via REUTERS

Have you heard of Quanzhou?

The odds are, probably not. And yet, Quanzhou, China is home to 800,000 more people than Madrid, which you probably have heard of.

The Guardian recently reported that China has over 100 cities with populations of over one million. 119 of these cities are bigger than Liverpool.

The size and population of China can be mind-bendingly confusing, and it can be hard to put things into perspective.

The sheer scale of the country’s enormity is best illustrated by pictures, which is where Reuters news agency comes in.

Reuters has collected its best images of China, captured from above. If anything can help you get your head around the size of the world’s most populous country, it’s the photos below.

Here’s China in rice, cultivated on the outskirts of Shanghai.

source REUTERS / Stringer

Red chilli is dried in the sun in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

source China Daily / via REUTERS

Students from a martial arts school practice Shaolin Kung Fu in Dengfeng, Henan Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

The panda-shaped solar plant in Datong, China, is seen from above.

source VCG/VCG

Beautiful cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui’an New District, Guizhou Province.

source China Daily / via REUTERS

Between two worlds: a salt lake, coloured red by algae is split by a road in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province.

source REUTERS / Wei Liang

Tea leaves dry in Dening, Fujian Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

People crowd on a viewing platform in Zhangjiajie Forest National Park — it’s where they filmed the floating mountains in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’.

This photo shows the world record being set for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location. 1000 women were given a 30 minutes facial massage in Jinan, Shandong Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

Here, quilts for Alibaba Group’s employees are dried in a yard in preparation for shopping on 11:11, “Singles’ Day,” in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

Boats anchor and prepare to weather Typhoon Chan-Hom as it approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang Province. Chinese authorities suspended train services, closed schools, and brought trawlers back to port.

source REUTERS / Stringer

People burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival or Tomb Sweeping Festival in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

Thousands of new Audis sit in a car park in Changchun, Jilin Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

Villagers feast to celebrate moving back after demolition and rebuilding in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

A bridge under construction in Bijie, Guizhou Province — China spends about $400 million infrastructure every year.

source REUTERS / Stringer

Workers pick tea leaves at a plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang Province.

source REUTERS / China Daily

A change in the wind: scrapped taxis sit idle as the city of Taiyuan converts to electric taxis.

source REUTERS / Stringer

People practise yoga on a glass sightseeing platform on the outskirts of Beijing.

source REUTERS / Stringer

Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

There are worse places for a jog: here, runners hit the trail inside Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu Province. The geological park is known for its colourful and special rock formations.

source REUTERS / Sheng Li

Flower power in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

People assemble a 185-metre-long “carpet” with different coloured sweets in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. There’s also a Giant Panda sculpture.

source REUTERS / Stringer

Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai. What they’re training for is unclear.

source REUTERS / Stringer

Boats set out from port as the seasonal fishing ban ends in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province.

source REUTERS / China Daily

Many, many Chevrolets are lined up at a General Motors parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning Province.

source REUTERS / Stringer

A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. Due to inadequate sewage treatment, Zao River takes in 60% of the city’s sewage and discharges 80 tonnes of it into Wei River, the largest branch of Yellow River.