We know the name of the next Harley Quinn movie and people are seriously confused

Margot Robbie shared a photo of the script of her upcoming Harley Quinn movie, “Birds of Prey.”

It showed the full title as “Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”

It’s a mouthful and very real.

Fans things the title sounds ridiculous and that there’s no mention of Batgirl, the character who the comics are based around.

INSIDER confirmed that will be the name of the movie coming to theaters February 7, 2020.

Margot Robbie shared the first photo of the script from her upcoming Harley Quinn spinoff on Instagram and it’s a doozy.

The script title reads: “Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). It’s a mouthful and it’s very real.

Warner Bros. confirmed to INSIDER this is the actual title of the upcoming “Birds of Prey” movie and not just a fun thing Robbie scribbled for fans. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

The title has fans confused for more than one reason.

First, it’s unusually long-winded and doesn’t feel like a real movie name.

That title???? This has to be a joke right?

For those unfamiliar with the comics, “Birds of Prey” is a story centered around Barbara Gordon/Batgirl and a group of female heroines and vigilantes like Black Canary, Huntress, and Katana (who appeared in 2016’s “Suicide Squad”). More recently, Batman villain Poison Ivy became a part of the group in a relaunched comic. Harley’s not part of that group.

Others feel like it’s taking the spotlight off of another female character.

For what it’s worth not everyone is displeased, some are happy to see Robbie’s well-received Harley Quinn back on screen. She was one of the main highlights of “Suicide Squad.”

The movie itself will stray from the usual “Birds of Prey” comic fans may be used to which is spearheaded by Batgirl. This movie is supposed to have Harley Quinn rounding up a female group to take down Batman villain Black Mask, who will reportedly be played by Ewan McGregor.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell is playing Black Canary. The movie is being directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pigs“).

There’s no way this is going to stay the name of this movie, right?

caption The title is staying long for now. source Warner Bros.

For what it’s worth, Disney’s original title for the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel was “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.” The title was only recently shortened in the past few months to “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

There’s a lot of time between now and February 2020, so we could always see a condensed, updated version.

