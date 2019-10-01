The first trailer for ‘Birds of Prey’ is here, and it shows Harley Quinn’s transformation after breaking up with the Joker

- source
- Warner Bros.
- Harley Quinn is back! Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the “Birds of Prey” movie starring Margot Robbie on Tuesday.
- The trailer shows off Robbie’s new look as the beloved Batman antihero after severing ties with her old flame the Joker.
- We also get good looks at Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress. Harley will join up with the two heroes to save a young girl from the Gotham crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).
- Last month, a teaser for the film played only in theaters in front of “It Chapter Two.”
- The trailer is expected to be attached to “Joker,” in theaters Friday.
- “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” comes to theaters on February 7. You can watch the trailer below.