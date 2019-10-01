7 details you may have missed in the first ‘Birds of Prey’ trailer

caption Harley Quinn has a hyena in the “Birds of Prey” movie, a nod to the character’s animated origins. source Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. released the first full trailer for “Birds of Prey,” a “Suicide Squad” spin-off starring Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn.

The trailer shows Harley breaking free from her old squeeze, the Joker. After the two go their separate ways, Harley changes up her look dramatically and sets off on her own.

While Harley will team up with a few DC heroines, a closer look at the movie’s trailer shows some nods to the larger Batman universe, including the Joker’s origins and a brief nod to the Scarecrow.

If you’re confused by Harley’s pet hyena, it’s a nod to the character’s pet on an animated series.

caption Batman meets Harley’s hyenas on an episode of “Batman: The Animated Series.” source Warner Bros.

Harley and the Joker had two pet hyenas on “Batman: The Animated Series.”

Why hyenas? Everything in the couple’s life revolved around jokes and clowns and because hyenas laughed they were a natural fit.

The piece of art behind Ewan McGregor’s head in this shot hints at how we should see his character in the film at some point.

caption Ewan McGregor plays a criminal by the name of Black Mask in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

McGregor was cast as Batman villain Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask, a mobster who has a penchant for masks and wearing white suits.

Like his villain name suggests, he’s usually seen wearing a black mask. We haven’t seen McGregor’s Black Mask look in any teasers for the film yet. The quick glimpse in the trailer seen above may hint at how we can expect to see the actor once he’s wearing his signature look.

If you’re wondering why there are scars all over Chris Messina, it’s because he’s playing another popular Batman villain.

caption Victor Zsasz isn’t a guy you’d want to be around for long. Here he is in the “Batman: Arkham City” video game. source Warner Bros.

Messina is playing Zsasz. Who’s that? He’s a notorious serial killer who marks every kill he’s ever made by carving tally marks into his own skin. He’s one of Batman’s more twisted foes and has popped up in some of the video games.

He’s usually bald and a bit scarier.

Harley Quinn channels Marilyn Monroe in this pink gown.

caption Margot Robbie channels her inner Marilyn Monroe in the “Birds of Prey” trailer. source Warner Bros./20th Century Fox

It looks like “Birds of Prey” will have a big nod to 1953’s “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” in which Monroe wore a similar pink ballgown.

In the “Birds of Prey” trailer, it looks like Harley is dancing alongside some members of Black Mask’s gang.

There may be a tiny nod to Batman villain Scarecrow.

caption We’re not expecting to see the Scarecrow in “Birds of Prey.” This is probably just a nice little Easter egg. source Warner Bros.

When Huntress is seen practicing her shooting skills, you can see a scarecrow set up in the background. It may not make you think of much at first, but the two characters have had some history in the comics.

In “Birds of Prey and the Outsiders,” the character fights Catwoman while under the Scarecrow’s fear toxin.

Harley’s roller skates are a nod to other iterations of the character.

caption Harley is seen a few times in the new trailer on skates and carrying them. source Warner Bros. / DC Comics

Notably, the “Harley Quinn” DC Comics’ New 52 series and Lego versions of Harley Quinn have been seen on roller skates.

Harley is also seen with her signature mallet.

Harley is seen walking away from explosions at Ace Chemicals at the trailer’s very end.

caption Did you notice the nod to Ace Chemicals at the trailer’s end? source Warner Bros.

Ace Chemicals is famously the location where the Joker fell into a vat of chemicals, bleaching his skin white and turning him into the famous Batman villain.

The building can be seen exploding behind Harley at the trailer’s very end. What better way to get revenge on your ex than by blowing up the place where they were turned into a supervillain?