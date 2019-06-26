A beer company is offering a free ‘Deliver-a-Nonna’ service where an Italian grandmother will come and cook for you in your home

caption An Italian grandmother could be yours for the evening. source Birra Moretti

Birra Moretti is launching a “Deliver-a-Nonna” service.

If you live in London or Brighton in the UK, the beer brand will send you an Italian grandmother to cook for you in your own home – for free.

The nonna will also “share traditional skills and best kept secrets” for aspiring Italian chefs.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

You may think you’ve seen it all when it comes to food delivery services, but one beer company has gone one step further.

Birra Moretti is launching a free “Deliver-a-Nonna” service where an Italian grandmother will come cook for you in your own home.

People living in London and Brighton, UK can “book a nonna” to visit them between July 22 and 27 and prepare and serve an Italian feast for them and their guests.

source Birra Moretti

The nonna will arrive in a Moretti branded motor and will “cook up a storm.”

“Packing everything they need to create the most authentic Italian home cooking experience, nifty nonne will turn fresh and sustainably sourced ingredients into delicious three-course meals and serve each course to guests at their own dinner tables,” according to the company.

“For aspiring chefs, the knowledgeable nonne will also be on hand to share traditional skills and best kept secrets during the evening, to help guests recreate the dishes for themselves at home in the future.”

The service is part of the brand’s mission “to bring more people together around tables in 2019.”

Moretti is also launching a “bring-your-own-table” restaurant in London this summer, where diners who visit will get to enjoy a free six-course dinner cooked by famous Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo – as long as they come with table in hand.

Read more: A London restaurant is offering a free 6-course Italian meal to anyone who brings their own table

source Birra Moretti

If you’re interested, you have to sign up online by July 7.