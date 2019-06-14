A bisexual woman who was attacked on a bus with her girlfriend wrote an op-ed blasting the ‘media circus’ around the attack

An American woman named Chris who was brutally beaten on a London bus for refusing to kiss her date published an op-ed in The Guardian blasting media outlets for just picking up their story because they are “two attractive, white cisgender women.”

She urged people to educate themselves about others attacked and even killed in homophobic and transphobic attacks.

Since the beginning of the year, eight transgender people have been killed across the US, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

An American woman named Chris who was brutally beaten on a London bus for refusing to kiss her date published a stirring op-ed in The Guardian criticizing media outlets for just picking up their story because they are attractive white women.

Chris and her date Melania Geymonat’s story went viral in the aftermath of the incident, which took place on a London night bus in the early hours of the morning on May 30.

Five people were arrested in connection with the attack, London’s Metropolitan Police previously told INSIDER in a statement, with Detective Superintendent Andy Cox calling the incident “a disgusting attack on two women who appear to have been picked out and targeted by a group of youths.”

Major news outlets across the world were quick to write about the disturbing incident. Chris blasted what she described as a “media circus” that capitalized on her experience solely for clicks.

“I watched in real time as our faces – white, feminine, draped in pretty hair – circulated on every continent,” Chris wrote in the op-ed. “I guffawed the first time I read the not-quite-accurate, titillating headline: ‘Lesbians beaten for refusing to kiss.’ For starters, I’m bisexual, but that’s besides the point. My memories of the fight are addled by adrenaline. Maddeningly, I don’t remember exactly how it started. My persisting anger is directed not towards the idiots on the bus but the reduction of my battered face to cheap clickbait.”

Chris urged readers to “make the extraordinary reaction to our attack the norm,” and take the time to learn of others victims of transphobic and homophobic crimes. She ticked off a few names of black trans woman killed in 2019 alone: 23-year-old Muhlaysia Booker, who was shot and killed last month in Dallas; 31-year-old Dana Martin who was found shot to death in a vehicle in Alabama in January; and 23-year-old Chanel Scurlock, who was killed just last week in North Carolina.

Since the beginning of the year, eight transgender people have been killed across the US, according to the Human Rights Campaign. In addition to Muhlaysia, Dana, and Chanel, there was Jazzaline Ware, 27-year-old Ashanti Carmon, 21-year-old Claire Legato, 40-year-old Michelle ‘Tamika’ Washington, 20-year-old Paris Cameron, and 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey.

“Redirect your money from rainbow capitalism to people-of-colour-led organisations striving for justice. I donated to the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice, Trans Women of Color Collective, and Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund,” Chris wrote in her op-ed. “Question why the photo of two attractive, white cisgender women compelled you to post about Pride for the first time.”