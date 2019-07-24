A bison tossed a 9-year-old girl into the air after charging a group of tourists at Yellowstone National Park

caption A bison walks in Yellowstone National Park. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo

National Park Service officials said in a news release that a bull bison tossed a 9-year-old girl in the air when it charged a group of tourists at Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

The bison charged a crowd of about 50 tourists near the Old Faithful Geyser after several people came within 5 and 10 feet of the animal.

The girl from Odessa, Florida, was immediately taken to Old Faithful Lodge, where she was assessed by emergency medical providers. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

National Park Service officials said in a news release that the bison charged a crowd of about 50 tourists near the Old Faithful Geyser on Monday after several people came within 5 and 10 feet of the animal over a span of at least 20 minutes.

The stricken girl, from Odessa, Florida, was taken to Old Faithful Lodge, where she was assessed by emergency medical providers. She was later taken to Old Faithful Clinic and released. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

Video of the bison charging was shared on Twitter, revealing how chaotic the moment was inside the park.

The 12-second clip, which has since been deleted, showed onlookers gasping and shrieking as the bison tossed the girl into the air, the Washington Post reported.

National Parks Service officials are investigating the incident.

Yellowstone is home to about 4,500 bison. Officials advised visitors to give animals space within the national park.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity,” officials said in the news release.

Yellowstone has about 4 million visitors annually, and injuries do happen. Last year a California woman was gored by a bull bison after visitors got too close to the animal.