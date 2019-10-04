Bitcoin bull and former fugitive John McAfee poked fun at Warren Buffett lunch winner Justin Sun to promote his latest venture

caption John McAfee starred in a “How To Uninstall McAfee Antivirus” video on YouTube. source YouTube/John McAfee

John McAfee promoted a mysterious new venture on Twitter by poking fun at Justin Sun’s habit of hyping upcoming announcements.

“I’ve been hit-and-miss in the Crypto Community for the past few months, but I’ve been doing the Lord’s work. On Monday I will have an announcement about what we have been working on non-stop for over a year. I think you will like it,” the eccentric bitcoin bull, former fugitive, and antivirus software tycoon tweeted.

McAfee followed that by sharing a mock up of Sun – the CEO of Tron, which runs the 13th largest cryptocurrency – wearing a “Tron: Legacy” suit with his company’s logo emblazoned on the chest and the tagline, “Announcing the Announcement.”

caption A mock up of Tron CEO Justin Sun in a “Tron Legacy” suit. source Twitter/John McAfee

McAfee’s tweet made light of Sun’s history of promoting the release of future news. As recently as last month, Sun announced an upcoming livestream would contain announcements, and repeatedly directed his followers to tune in.

A pair of big personalities

McAfee has grabbed headlines for years. He was named a “person of interest” in Belize in 2012 after his neighbor was shot to death, spurring him to flee to Guatemala where he was arrested for illegally entering the country. After returning to the US, he posted a bizarre video titled “How To Uninstall McAfee Antivirus.”

Soon after, he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and handgun possession. He also filed paperwork to run in the US presidential election in 2016, and formed his own political party. Since then he has declared his belief in bitcoin, predicting the cryptocurrency will hit $1 million by the end of 2020.

Sun, a protégé of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, rose to fame this year after paying $4.6 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett, and inviting cryptocurrency bosses and President Donald Trump to attend the charity meal. He postponed the lunch at the last minute, blaming a bout of kidney stones.

However, Sun apologized on Chinese social media for overhyping himself, and Bloomberg reported Chinese authorities briefly detained Tron employees, fueling conspiracies he was in trouble with the Chinese government.