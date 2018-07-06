CRYPTO INSIDER: Winklevoss twins poach an NYSE exec

- source
An executive from the iconic New York Stock Exchange is joining the Winklevoss twins’ cryptocurrency exchange, the company announced Friday. Here’s what you need to know about Gemini’s big hire.
- Here’s what it’s like to visit ‘Crypto Valley’ – Switzerland’s picturesque blockchain version of Silicon Valley
- Cryptojacking saw an explosion in the first quarter of 2018 – and your devices could be affected
- How to buy and sell major cryptocurrencies using Coinbase on your iPhone
- How to buy Ripple’s XRP
- An ETF veteran who ditched Wall Street for crypto explains how bitcoin can fit into a portfolio
