CRYPTO INSIDER: Winklevoss twins poach an NYSE exec

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
Entrepreneurs Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss arrive at the Met Gala in New York

caption
Entrepreneurs Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss arrive at the Met Gala in New York
source
Thomson Reuters

An executive from the iconic New York Stock Exchange is joining the Winklevoss twins’ cryptocurrency exchange, the company announced Friday. Here’s what you need to know about Gemini’s big hire.

Here are the current crypto prices:

Bitcoin price today cryptocurrencies

source
Markets Insider

In the news:

