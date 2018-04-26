CRYPTO INSIDER: Ethereum founder bashes crypto news site CoinDesk

- source
Thousands of people will be in attendance at CoinDesk’s 2018 Consensus conference in May, but Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will not be among them.
On Thursday, the 24-year-old said on Twitter he would boycott this year’s conference, and encouraged others to follow suit. Here’s the full story.
- An “ugly Christmas sweater” company is making a fortune on these bitcoin and Ethereum sweaters – and the crypto crowd loves them
- AMD shrugs off one of Wall Street’s biggest concerns about crypto mining
- Genesis Trading looks to stay open 24/7 as it rides a wave sweeping up traders in one corner of the bitcoin market
- The former head of JPMorgan’s crypto efforts says blockchain today is a lot like the internet in 1969
- Fintech could be bigger than ATMs, PayPal, and Bitcoin combined
- A gold trading company has a plan to make the industry for precious metals more sustainable using the technology behind bitcoin
- How to buy and sell major cryptocurrencies using Coinbase on your iPhone
- How to buy Ripple’s XRP
- An ETF veteran who ditched Wall Street for crypto explains how bitcoin can fit into a portfolio
- Track the price of nearly two-dozen cryptocurrencies here
