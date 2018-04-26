CRYPTO INSIDER: Ethereum founder bashes crypto news site CoinDesk

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

source
Getty/John Phillips

Thousands of people will be in attendance at CoinDesk’s 2018 Consensus conference in May, but Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will not be among them.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old said on Twitter he would boycott this year’s conference, and encouraged others to follow suit. Here’s the full story.

Here are the current crypto prices:

Bitcoin price today ethereum litecoin ripple

source
Markets Insider

In the news:

