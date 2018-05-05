WARREN BUFFETT: Bitcoin is ‘probably rat poison squared’

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

source
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc

Warren Buffett, who hasn’t shied away from letting his opinion of cryptocurrencies be known, has doubled down on his skepticism of the digital assets.

Speaking to CNBC anchor Becky Quick ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, the billionaire investor said bitcoin – the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency – is “probably rat poison squared.”

Warren Buffett Bitcoin rat poison tweet

source
Becky Quick via Twitter

Earlier this year, the 87-year-old said bitcoin would “definitely come to a bad ending.”

“We don’t own any; we’re not short any,” Buffett said in an interview on CNBC. “We’ll never have a position in them.”

Since January, the price of bitcoin has fallen by 28% – a steep departure from its astronomical gains in late 2017 that saw its price hit a high of $19,843 in December. It’s currently trading at $9,921 a coin.

Follow along with all of Business Insider’s coverage of the Berkshire Hathaway meeting here.