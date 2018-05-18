A crypto miner trolls Warren Buffett with bitcoin billboards outside his office

caption Warren Buffett. source Bill Pugliano/Stringer/Getty Images

The founder of a crypto-mining company claims to have installed billboards trolling Warren Buffett.

Buffett famously compared bitcoin to rat poison earlier this month.

A cryptocurrency-mining company claims to be trolling billionaire investor Warren Buffett with billboards near his Omaha office.

Marco Krohn, co-founder of Genesis Mining, tweeted photos of the signs that allude to Buffett’s admission that he was wrong about investing in mega-cap tech giants Amazon and Google in their early days. “Maybe you’re wrong about Bitcoin?” the signs taunt.

source Marco Krohn via Twitter

At the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, Buffett said bitcoin was “probably rat poison squared” and urged his fellow investors to avoid the “nonproductive” asset.

He also admitted he made a mistake by not investing in tech giants in their early day. “I made the wrong decisions on Google and Amazon,” he said.

The price of bitcoin and most other major cryptocurrencies have fallen dramatically in 2018, a steep departure from last year when their prices seemed to only move upward at a jaw-dropping pace. Bitcoin has declined by 40% since the start of the year.

Genesis Mining, which claims to have installed the billboards that have not been verified by Business Insider, runs a massive crypto-mining operation in Iceland. You can see photos of their gargantuan data center here.