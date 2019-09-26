Bithumb Global（BG）now Officially launched 1.0

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 26 September 2019 – As the strategic global platform of Korea’s most popular digital asset exchange, Bithumb Global（BG） is positioned to become the world’s number one digital asset exchange for the crypto asset financial market. Up to now, Bithumb Global （BG）already had more than 1 million users and supports court money, staples, and promising cryptocurrency transactions around the world.





Currently, Bithumb Global （BG）officially upgrades status from beta to 1.0 with the launch of massively revamped exchange interface for both website and app users. Bithumb Global （BG）has committed to acting on the feedback and suggestions that they have received. As a result, users can expect new improvements in the following areas:

Improved Intuitive Site UX

Graphical Updates

BG Staking Feature Maximized

New Fiat to Crypto On-Ramps

Additional Language Support

C2C Trading Improvements





Update site: www.bithumb.pro or App store





Bithumb Global （BG）will always provide users with a convenient and comprehensive digital asset exchange platform and improve based on community needs.



