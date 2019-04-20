There’s now a version of the Bible that uses only Bitmoji, and it’s arrived just in time for Easter and Passover

caption The classic tale of “David & Goliath,” as told through Bitmoji. source Daniel Eckler/Phil Lebovitz/Snapchat

The Christian and Jewish bibles may be two of the world’s most popular books, but what if they were told through emoticons?

That’s exactly what two men did with the Bitmoji Bible – a handful of stories from both the Jewish and Christian bibles have been recreated with Snapchat’s popular Bitmoji emoticons.

As you might expect, these are extremely truncated versions of the classic parables.

For thousands of years, humans all over the world have pored over the Christian and Jewish bibles.

The books have been translated repeatedly throughout the millennia, often a measure of accommodating the prevailing language of whatever culture was most dominant at the time – from Aramaic to Latin to Greek, and to hundreds of other languages.

For the first time ever, some of the most well-known stories from both books are being converted to a language even Millennials will understand: Bitmoji.

The Bitmoji Bible is the creation of Daniel Eckler and Phil Lebovits. Why create it? As “a quick way to learn Bible stories without having to read words.”

caption The theme here appears to be irreverent brevity. source Daniel Eckler/Phil Lebovitz/Snapchat

Bitmoji Bible isn’t exhaustive — it’s only the most well-known highlights from both the Jewish and Christian bibles.

caption The Birth of Jesus, for instance, from the Gospels of Luke and Matthew in the Christian Bible. source Daniel Eckler/Phil Lebovits/Snapchat

Some of the stories are just a single Bitmoji:

caption Do you really need more than the title and a single Bitmoji for some of these? Probably! But they’re funny regardless. source Daniel Eckler/Phil Lebovits/Snapchat

It’s worth checking out the full Bitmoji Bible, whether you’re devout or just someone looking for a chuckle (or both!)

Check out the Bitmoji Bible right here.