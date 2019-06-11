The 20 most bizarre items you can find in the Buckingham Palace gift shop, from palace shower caps to royal hand cream

caption Buckingham Palace Gift Shop. source INSIDER.

The Buckingham Palace gift shop is a must visit for any royal fan during their next trip to London.

The store, run by the Royal Collection Trust, sells the official merchandise for Her Majesty the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

However, it’s not all key rings and fridge magnets – this isn’t your average gift shop.

Instead, you’ll find a variety of bizarre items fit for a Queen, including a Buckingham Palace shower cap, royal hand cream, and toy corgis.

To help you decide on your next purchase, INSIDER has rounded up the weird and wonderful products you can find at the store.

Buckingham Palace is the most sought-after tourist attraction for royal family fans. Not only is it Queen Elizabeth II’s official residence, but it has also provided the backdrop for many historical events.

Royal weddings, the Trooping the Colour parade, and state banquets are all hosted at the palace.

The official gift shop on Buckingham Palace Road is just a small walk from the palace, selling the official merchandise for Her Majesty the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

However, this isn’t your average gift shop. From Buckingham Palace shower caps to royal hand cream, the store certainly has some bizarre products on offer.

INSIDER guides you through the famous shop, and rounds up the weird and wonderful products you can purchase during your next visit …

This is the Buckingham Palace Gift Shop, just a stone’s throw away from the Queen’s residence on Buckingham Palace Road. The store sells the official merchandise for Her Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family.

Upon entry, don’t be alarmed if you hear “Rule, Britannia!” a patriotic British anthem, blasted from the shop’s speakers. It’s all part of the atmosphere.

A giant portrait of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II is an obvious decor choice.

The Queen’s favourite breed of dog, Corgis, are also a prominent theme in the shop.

In fact, there are rows of shelves dedicated to stuffed-animal versions of Her Majesty’s furry friends.

These little guys are the best-selling product of the entire store, a shop assistant told INSIDER. But there are far more bizarre items that tickle royal fans’ fancy…

… such as this Buckingham Palace shower cap …

… and these Buckingham Palace wooden spoons.

There’s a whole section of the shop dedicated to helping you perfect your royal culinary skills.

You can play royal chef with these palace oven mitts …

… and with this ‘Royal Teas’ cookbook, you might even become qualified in the profession.

As you might expect, there’s a section dedicated to royal tea parties.

Dine like a princess with these adorable miniature teacups.

Or, party like the Queen with these Buckingham Palace shot glasses.

Now, if you’re starting to carry more than you can hold, fear not. The store provides these special crown-embroidered baskets. (Unfortunately, these aren’t for sale. We checked.)

But you can take one of these Buckingham Palace tote bags, along with a matching cap.

If you get hungry during your shopping trip, there’s a huge selection of the Queen’s favorite chocolate treats to choose from.

There’s also a selection of royal jam.

Pick up a palace napkin to ensure you don’t make any mess. Royal etiquette is a must, after all.

This shea butter and beeswax hand cream will leave you smelling like royalty.

Change up your living room with some new cushions.

Or play dress up with these special coronation crowns.

These adorable royal-themed tree decorations will get any Scrooges in the Christmas spirit.

Queen Elizabeth II isn’t the only royal celebrated in the store. You can hang this Queen Victoria ornament on your Christmas tree next December.

Whether you’re searching for a patriotic gift or a souvenir, the palace gift shop clearly has something for everyone.