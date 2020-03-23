From silent births to delivering in a lobby, these are the most dramatic celebrity birth stories

caption Chrissy Teigen, Busy Philipps, and Kourtney Kardashian have spoke about their childbirth experiences. source Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Some celebrities have spoken about their unusual childbirth stories.

Stars like Teyana Taylor gave birth in their bathrooms.

Other celebrities, like Kourtney Kardashian and Busy Philipps, said that they helped pull their own children out.

Chrissy Teigen recently spoke about the physical pain she experienced while giving birth to daughter Luna, but Hollywood has a few other bizarre birth stories.

Some stars have given birth in their bathroom (like Teyana Taylor), while others have pulled their own babies out (like Kourtney Kardashian).

Keep reading to find about the most unusual celebrity childbirth stories.

Kourtney Kardashian pulled out daughter Penelope and son Mason herself.

caption She is very hands-on. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Penelope in July 2012, and shared the whole experience on camera for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

With her family in the room with her, they witnessed Kourtney pull out Penelope.

“Kourtney just loves to pull out her own children,” Khloe said afterward, referencing Kourtney doing the same thing with the birth of son Mason.

“She was coming out, and I was thinking, ‘I should pull her,'” Kourtney explained during an interview. “With Mason, I had no idea I was going to do that. This time, I thought, ‘This is what I’m supposed to do.'”

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s daughter came out while still in the amniotic sac.

caption They got married in 2008. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It’s rare for a baby to be born with the amniotic sac still intact, and that’s what happened when Alba gave birth to Haven in 2011.

During an interview, Alba explained the event, calling it “a trip.”

“The doctor had never seen anything like it before,” she recalled. “He grabbed the nurse and said: “Look at this!’ I was in the middle of pushing and he told me to hold on a minute and not to push!”

Alba added: “The sac burst on its own after she came out. It was a trip.”

The actress also said that the unusual childbirth inspired her daughter’s name, because she entered the world in a “safe haven.”

Nick Cannon played one of Mariah Carey’s songs as she gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe.

In true Mariah Carey fashion, her twins were delivered as her song, “Fantasy,” played in the room.

According to Cannon, Carey gave birth to twins Monroe and Moroccan and “made me play her music as they was coming out.”

It wasn’t a normal recording of the track either. Cannon said that it was a live version of “Fantasy” that included applause from the audience.

“Now my wife wanted to make sure that when the babies came out, that they came out not only to a Mariah Carey song, but a live performance from Mariah Carey – her Madison Square performance of ‘Fantasy’ – so they came out to a round of applause.” Cannon said.

Katie Holmes reportedly gave birth to Suri Cruise silently.

caption Suri was born in April 2006. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s speculated that Katie Holmes gave birth to daughter Suri silently (or as silently as possible).

At the time of Suri’s birth, Holmes was in a relationship with Tom Cruise. Since Cruise follows Scientology, Holmes was reportedly required to have a silent birth. According to Scientology and its founder, L. Ron Hubbard, a quiet birth allows the baby to be born in a calm, peaceful environment.

The birth of Suri must have gone well, because Holmes reportedly left the hospital and went home within 24 hours.

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe’s daughter was born in their apartment building lobby.

caption They say it takes a village to raise one person, but in this case, it took a city to bring baby Axel into the world. source NBC

On “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host explained the wild story about how his wife, Alexi Ashe, gave birth to their son, Axel, in their apartment lobby.

Meyers documented the whole thing and shared all the details on his show. He said that as they walked through their lobby and headed toward an Uber that was waiting, but Ashe gave birth right there.

“I can’t get in that car,” Ashe said. “I’m going to have the baby right now. The baby is coming.”

Needless to say, she gave birth in the lobby and was assisted by Meyers, the NYPD, firefighters, and building residents.

The whole situation didn’t go as planned, and Meyers joked that Ashe “looked like she was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan had some trouble assisting Hilarie Burton with the home birth of their son, Gus.

caption They got married in 2014. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hilarie Burton had an all-natural, home birth for her son, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan explained that he wasn’t too prepared when it came time to deliver the baby.

“With Gus, when he was coming out, the midwife suddenly – and I wasn’t prepped for this – no one said, ‘You’re going to catch the baby.’ That’s kind of what happens,” Morgan said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Morgan said that he “panicked” when the midwife told him to catch the baby.

“I started seeing Gus’ head come out and I dropped the ball, essentially,” Morgan said. “He had a little bit of a cone head for a while. He got sort of stuck in no-man’s land.”

Sterling K. Brown helped deliver his son, Andrew, in the bathroom.

caption It looks like being born in the bathroom is more common than you’d expect. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

When “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown appeared on “Live With Kelly” in 2016, he revealed that his son, Andrew, was born in his bathroom.

Brown said that his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, was “crawling out of the bathroom,” meanwhile he was sleepy and unconvinced that she was going to give birth at that moment.

“She dials 911 and is trying to get the paramedics, and I’m on the phone with the midwife,” Brown recalled.

When Brown looked down and his wife pushed, his son’s “body just wriggled out.”

Busy Phillips helped pull out her daughter.

caption She welcomed her daughter in August 2008. source Getty Images

During a 2010 interview, Busy Phillips got real about her childbirth experience.

Phillips opted for a hospital birth, for her daughter, Birdie, and said that it was a “sacred” and “incredible” experience.

Though she was assisted by a doctor, Phillips helped pull her out.

“I don’t know what I thought was going to happen beforehand, but I was completely squatting and after my doctor got [Birdie’s] head and shoulders out, she asked, ‘Do you want to pull your baby out? Give me your hands'” she said.

According to Phillips, there’s photographic evidence that proves she actually pulled her baby out.

“I didn’t even know my midwife took this picture of me with my hands pulling my daughter out and then right onto my chest.”

Mayim Bialik had a home birth, as her son watched from a “high chair while eating granola.”

caption Fred was born in 2008. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik has spoken openly about her parenting and home births, and the story of how she gave birth to son Fred is a unique one.

During an interview, Bialik said that her younger son, Fred, was born at home and her older son, Miles, witnessed the whole thing.

According to Bialik, he watched her give birth “from his high chair while eating granola.”

“Fortunately it was a very fast labor because I think Miles would’ve been bored if it was longer than the hour and a half it was,” she said.

Bialik added: “He loves it, he still talks about it. It was something we talked about with our pediatrician, and believed very strongly in older siblings being present, and giving the choice.”

Kelly Preston also had silent births for her children.

caption Preston has three children. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for RPM

After Kelly Preston and John Travolta welcomed son Benjamin, Preston spoke on the “Today” show and cleared up some misconceptions about Scientology’s silent birth practice.

“Silent birth is basically just no words, as much as possible,” Preston explained. “If you need to moan, if you cry out, you know, all of that of course, that’s normal. Just bringing them in as peaceful and gentle a way as possible.”

Preston also believes that silent births have contributed to the personalities of her children.

“I’m blessed,” she said. “My kids have always been amazing. Just very calm, very peaceful, happy, and I absolutely know that it’s very much because of that.”

Teyana Taylor gave birth in her bathroom — and Iman Shumpert was there to catch the baby.

caption They had a secret wedding ceremony in 2016. source Getty

In an Instagram post, Teyana Taylor revealed that she gave birth to daughter Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. in her bathroom – and was assisted by then-fiance Iman Shumpert.

The baby was expected to arrive in January, but instead came a few weeks earlier in on December 16, 2015.

Taylor said that she didn’t know that she was in labor “until I felt her head,” but once she realized, Shumpert helped and Junie “entered this world into his bare hands.”

“Eyes full of tears and barely able to speak to the emergency operator @imanshumpert tied a pair of red headphones around the umbilical cord and the ambulance made there grand entrance 5 min later,” Taylor wrote. “She opened her eyes right away, gazed into mine and never cried!”

Chrissy Teigen shared graphic details about the birth of her and John Legend’s daughter, Luna.

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter was born in 2016. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In response to peoples’ complaints about the coronavirus swab test being painful, Teigen spoke candidly on Twitter about her childbirth issues that occurred in 2016.

“My vagina was ripped to my a–hole giving birth to Luna,” Teigen wrote. “I had a vaga–hole. f— your swab pain.”

The cookbook author continued: “They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stitching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months.”

“so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough,” Teigen sarcastically added.