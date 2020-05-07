Blac Chyna and 5 other celebrities who have made OnlyFans pages

source Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s shoutout for OnlyFans in the “Savage” remix put even more attention on the platform. The site saw a 15% spike in traffic less than 24 hours after Beyoncé’s mention.

The adult entertainment subscription site’s reputation has become so mainstream that even celebrities are signing on and creating accounts.

Model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna’s OnlyFans page has a few videos catered to foot fetish enthusiasts – one featuring her feet stomping on a bowl of grapes.

Here is a list of every celebrity with an OnlyFans page.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Beyoncé broke the internet when she rapped about “Demon Time” and “OnlyFans” in the “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion.

The nod to the popular adult subscription platform had many people rushing to figure out what exactly an “OnlyFans” was.

In short: it’s a site where users can subscribe to erotic content creators by paying a monthly fee. Creators offer videos, photos, and even chances to chat one-on-one for a price.

The site has become more popular during the pandemic as out-of-work strippers, sex workers, and other service industry workers have turned to OnlyFans to earn additional income.

Beyoncé’s mention of the site put even more attention on the platform, which saw saw a 15% spike in traffic less than 24 hours after the “Savage” remix was released.

The site has become so mainstream that even celebrities are signing on and creating OnlyFans accounts.

Here are the celebrities who have created OnlyFans pages.

Model Blac Chyna charges fans $50 a month to access her OnlyFans page, which already has a few foot fetish videos on it.

Model Blac Chyna has gotten creative in finding ways to make money during the pandemic.

The entrepreneur – known for her modeling, makeup line, and multiple appearances on “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” – made headlines earlier this month after she began offering fans a chance to chat with her on FaceTime for a hefty fee of $950 a call.

Chyna announced her OnlyFans page in April by posting a preview of a foot fetish video on her Instagram that features a close up on her foot stomping on a bowl of grapes.

The video has gotten over of 1.1 million views.

While this is Chyna’s first public stint on a camming service, she worked as a stripper throughout college.

Married ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena made headlines after announcing they both created OnlyFans accounts.

Safaree Samuels, a rapper and star on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop,” has developed a large social media following over the years.

Samuels took to Instagram to announce his OnlyFans page in May.

Wife and fellow “Love & Hip Hop” star Erica Mena not only supported Samuels’ decision but created an OnlyFans page herself.

Samuels claimed he’scurrently ranked in the top 0.01% of OnlyFans creators in an Instagram post on May 6. Fans can subscribe to Samuels for $20.99 a month and Mena for $29.99 a month.

Grammy award-winning rapper and producer The-Dream created a free OnlyFans page to promote his new album ‘Sextape 4.’

The-Dream is taking his own OnlyFans account in an unconventional direction by using it to promote his latest album, “Sextape 4.”

On April 21, Billboard reported that The-Dream planned to create a free OnlyFans page where fans can stream his latest tracks and watch performances by select OnlyFans models to the sound of “Sextape 4.”

The OnlyFan’s page’s description reads: “S/O to all the beautiful ladies involved!!! We launched a page dedicated to the baby-making album of the year!”

Fans are also encouraged to send in their own videos of themselves dancing to tracks off “Sextape 4.”

Rapper Casanova was so inspired seeing women buy houses with the money they made from OnlyFans that he decided to make his own page.

Rapper Casanova said he was inspired by seeing women buy their “dream houses” with the money they earned on OnlyFans so he decided to make an account for himself.

In mid-April, the 33-year-old Brooklyn native took to Instagram to announce his OnlyFans page.

For $50 a month, fans can get access to videos and photos on Casanova’s page.

‘Real Housewives of New York’ star Dorinda Medley charges fans $4.99 a month for access to her OnlyFans page.

The reality TV star is known for being dramatic on “The Real Housewives of New York” but fans were surprised when Dorinda Medley took to Twitter to announce her OnlyFans page without an accompanying explanation.

A slew of confused memes and messages poured in from fans.

“Auntie, I don’t think you know what this is,” one fan wrote in response to Medley’s announcement.

Despite the confusion from some Twitter users, others expressed their support for Medley and were excited about the reality TV star’s new venture.

“If she does porn…I am going to watch it just to see if there is any possible way for me to become gayer…I’m already over the rainbow and the moon gay…,” one user wrote.

Fans can subscribe for $4.99 a month.

Read More:

What is Demon Time? Beyonce raps about the new trend of masked strippers performing on Instagram live for CashApp tips

A strip club teamed up with a diner to provide drive-thru takeout meals – with a show

Zoom banned virtual orgies. Here’s how sex parties and orgy-seekers are getting around it.