Blac Chyna’s feathery pink VMAs dress was the exact same one Kylie Jenner wore on her lavish birthday trip

caption Blac Chyna at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. source Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Black Chyna turned heads on Monday when she arrived at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, wearing a dress that Kylie Jenner wore just a few weeks ago.

Chyna stepped out on the red carpet wearing a neon-pink minidress covered in ostrich feathers, designed by the Italian brand Attico – it costs $4,569 at Saks Fifth Avenue. She completed the look with a strappy pair of neon-pink pumps and a diamond necklace.

caption Chyna posing for photographers at the VMAs. source Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Just two weeks ago, on August 10, Jenner shared photos of herself wearing the same dress while celebrating her 22nd birthday.

In her Instagram photos, Jenner poses on a boat while wearing the dress with a layered diamond necklace and yellow sunglasses, and no shoes.

caption Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Of course, it’s not uncommon for celebrities to wear clothes that other stars have already worn. Sophie Turner, for example, recently wore an Alexandre Vauthier gown that Taylor Swift donned in 2016.

If you keep up with the Kardashians and the Jenners, however, you’ll know that Chyna and Jenner have an interesting history.

Jenner previously dated Tyga, who’s the father of one of Chyna’s children. Chyna also had a turbulent relationship with Jenner’s half-brother, Rob Kardashian, with whom Chyna had a daughter, Dream Kardashian.

caption Chyna and Rob Kardashian in May 2016. source Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Chyna and Rob starred in the E! reality-TV show “Rob & Chyna,” though it was canceled in 2017 after one season.

Chyna reportedly sued Kylie, Rob, and other members of their family, including Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, over the show’s cancelation.

Citing court documents it obtained, The Blast reported in May that a judge in Los Angeles ordered Kylie, Kim Kardashian West, and Khloe, as well as their mom, Kris, to appear for depositions before August 31.

The family members would likely be questioned about Chyna’s claims that the Kardashians and the Jenners worked together to have the reality-TV show canceled.

Representatives for the Kardashian/Jenner family and Chyna did not immediately reply to Insider’s requests for comment.