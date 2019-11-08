The black cat that ran onto the field at the Giants-Cowboys game on Monday is still at large and evading capture

The black cat that rushed the field during an NFL game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on Monday is still on the run and evading attempts to catch it.

Play was stopped at the MetLife stadium for five minutes on Monday after the cat entered the field and ran amok, eventually crossing into the end zone before disappearing into the stands.

On Thursday, the MetLife stadium tweeted they’d had no luck catching the feline, despite setting “multiple humane traps.”

“We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we fell in love with Monday night,” the stadium said.

A black cat that stole the internet’s collective heart by crashing an NFL game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboy on Monday is still on the run and evading capture inside the stadium.

Play was stopped at New York City’s MetLife stadium for five minutes on Monday after the cat stormed the field, wove its way between players, and eventually entered the end-zone to wild applause.

“Policemen and state troopers have come onto the field, and the cat runs into the end zone! That is a touchdown!” commentator Kevin Harlan joked.

But the cat disappeared under a seating structure and is still at large in the stadium, stadium organisers wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“Tuesday morning we set multiple humane traps throughout the stadium and searched long and hard for the Black Cat to no avail.”

Players from the Cowboys joked after the game the cat gave them a boost, as they were losing 9-3 at the time, and was a bad omen for the Giants.

“The first thing that crossed my mind was like: ‘F—, they got bad luck now. It just turned on them,'” Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence said.

“I was like: ‘Man, the game over.’ If a black cat runs on the damn field on a ‘Monday Night Football’ game, a black cat, you might want to call it quits, bro. Y’all’s luck is terrible.”

The Cowboys won the game 37-18.