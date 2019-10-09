10 black artificial trees you can use for Christmas or Halloween

source Amazon

Black Christmas trees may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about holiday decorations, but they’re more versatile than you might think.

They’re also surprisingly easy to find online with lots of styles at Amazon, Wayfair, Target, and more. Some start as low as $10.99.

Here are 10 of our favorite black Christmas trees you can buy online right now.

The idea of a black Christmas tree may seem unconventional and blasphemous, but for those who are bored with green trees, they can actually be quite fun and unique. They’re also really versatile and can double as Halloween decor.

Just like classic green Christmas trees, these come in many different styles, shapes, and prices, from slim pencil-like styles to ones with frosted branches, and even ombré. Prices start as low as $10.99, so there’s a ton of untraditional Christmas trees to browse.

In an effort to save you time and persuade you to opt for a totally untraditional tree this year, here are 10 of our favorite black Christmas trees you can buy online. For additional Christmas décor inspiration like tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

A pre-decorated black Christmas tree

This petite tree comes pre-decorated with ornaments and ribbons so it’s more darling than edgy. All you’ll need to do is set it on your desk or tabletop, and it’s ready to go. The branches are easily bendable if they need to be fluffed up and can hold additional ornaments if you want to add.

Tree height: 1 foot

Base diameter: N/A

Light count: unlit

A 6-foot-tall unlit black Christmas tree

This 6-foot-tall artificial black Christmas tree has more than 1,400 branch tips, giving it a full and realistic look. Just stack the three sections together, pull down the branches from its hinges, and start fluffing away. According to the brand, it should only take about half an hour.

Tree height: 6 feet (also available in 7.5 feet)

Base diameter: 45 inches

Light count: unlit

A slim black Christmas tree

This unlit and undecorated pencil-thin tree is a great foundation for any type of decoration. Some Wayfair shoppers have used the tree as part of their Halloween decor, while others went with more traditional silver and gold ornaments during the holidays. Regardless of how they used it, everyone said the tree was great for small spaces and hallways.

Tree height: 6 feet (also available in 7 feet)

Base diameter: 24 inches

Light count: unlit

A black Christmas tree with 500 clear lights

Save time decorating with a pre-lit tree like this one. There are 500 lights sprinkled throughout that contrast well against the dark branches.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 54 inches

Light count: 500

A 3-foot-tall black tinsel Christmas tree

Tinsel branches give this 3-foot-tall black Christmas tree extra shimmer and dimension. This shiny tree comes with a matching plastic stand so all you have to do is fluff the branches and plop this on your table or counter.

Tree height: 3 feet

Base diameter: 20 inches

Light count: unlit

A black pencil Christmas tree with warm white lights

The pencil profile is great for small spaces, and the pre-strung lights are ideal for people like me who want to save time.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: N/A

Light count: number not listed

A black ombré Christmas tree with 500 lights

Unconventional but aesthetically-pleasing, this ombré tree has a lot going on. Not only is there a stark contrast in color with the gradient, but it’s also flocked, frosted, and pre-lit with 500 lights all throughout the branches.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 44 inches

Light count: 500

A pop-up black Christmas tree

Although artificial, this black Christmas tree springs to life – literally. The wire tree pops up and assembles itself in a matter of seconds, and it’s easily collapsible to store when the holidays are over.

Tree height: 5 feet

Base diameter: 16 inches

Light count: unlit

A pitch-black Christmas tree

This 6-foot-tall tree is so dark and dense that it’s nearly pitch black. The full branches can support a ton of ornaments or simply leave it as it is sans decoration for a huge statement piece.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 40 inches

Light count: unlit

A black pine Christmas tree with 300 mini lights

This tree is pre-strung with 300 mini clear lights to add glamour and sparkle, and there’s more than enough room to stack presents underneath.

Tree height: 6.5 feet

Base diameter: 42 inches

Light count: 300