The PlayStation 4 will be cheaper than ever before this holiday — but that’s not the only hot gaming deal Sony has

The PlayStation 4 is the most popular video game console of this generation.

Many stores have already launched their video game sales for Black Friday and the holiday season.

Sony’s main offerings are a discounted PlayStation 4 bundle with “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” and a big price drop on PlayStation VR headset bundles.

Plenty of PlayStation 4 games will be on sale during the weekend too, including PS4 exclusive titles like “God of War” and “Horizon: Zero Dawn.”

With Black Friday just a few days away, early video game sales have begun.

Sony recently announced that the PlayStation 4 has sold 86 million units worldwide, making it the most popular video game console on the market. That number will certainly grow during this year’s holiday sales with a special bundle dropping the PlayStation 4 to its lowest price ever and steep discounts on the console’s virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR.

Here are the lowest prices for PlayStation consoles and games this holiday season:

This $200 PlayStation 4 bundle is the cheapest the system has ever been.

This $200 PlayStation 4 bundle with “Marvel’s Spider-Man” will be one of the most sought after video game gifts this holiday season. Sony is offering the redesigned slim model with the year’s most popular PS4 exclusive. “Marvel’s Spider-Man” broke sales records with a massive launch in September; the game is a open-world adventure for gamers of all ages.

PlayStation VR bundles are $100 cheaper for the holidays.

The PlayStation VR is one of the most well-received virtual reality headsets, and it’s reached its lowest price point so far. There are a few PSVR bundles out there offering different games, but I’d recommend the “Astrobot: Rescue Mission” and Moss” bundle pictured above. Both games came out this year and offer a wonderfully immersive VR experience.

If you’re willing to pay a bit more, the “Creed: Rise to Glory” and “SUPERHOT VR” bundle comes with two PlayStation Move controllers, a slightly better value for the price. “SUPERHOT VR” is also one of the most exciting VR games I’ve played, making full use of the motion controls and VR headset.

Keep in mind that the headset must be hooked up to a PlayStation 4 to work, and games with motion controls may require the PlayStation Move controllers, which are not included in every bundle. Here are the available PlayStation VR bundles:

PlayStation VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission and Moss Bundle – $199 at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon and NewEgg

PlayStation VR “Creed: Rise to Glory” and “SUPERHOT VR” Bundle (Comes with 2 PlayStation Move Controllers) – $249 at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon and NewEgg

PlayStation VR “Doom VFR” Bundle – $199 at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon and NewEgg

PlayStation VR “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR” Bundle (Comes with 2 PlayStation Move Controllers) – $249.99 at GameStop and Target (only available in stores).

You’ll find deals on PlayStation games new and old in stores and online.

Hundreds of PlayStation games will be on sale for Black Friday and throughout the holiday season, including new games released during the last few months.

Here are more than 20 discounted games to look out for, at the cheapest prices we could find (Keep in mind that most major stores will have sales on the same games, even if the prices are a few dollars apart):

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” – $27 at GameStop

“Call of Duty Black Ops 4” – $38 at GameStop

“Dragon Ball FighterZ” – $17 at Walmart

“Fallout 76” – $39.99 at GameStop

“Far Cry 5” – $19.99 at Best Buy

“Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition” – $19.99 at Best Buy and GameStop

“God of War” – $17 at GameStop

“Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition” – $19.99 at Best Buy and GameStop

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition” – $9.99 at GameStop

“Injustice 2: Legendary Edition” – $19.99 at GameStop and Best Buy

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” – $39.59 in the PlayStation Store

“Madden 19” – $27 at GameStop

“Middle Earth: Shadow of War” – $9.99 at GameStop

“Monster Hunter: World” – $17 at Walmart

“NBA 2K19” – $29.99 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target

“No Man’s Sky -$24.99 at Best Buy

“Onrush” – $19.99 at Best Buy

“Overwatch: Origins Edition” – $15 at Target

“Persona 5” – $19.99 in the PlayStation Store

“Red Dead Redemption II” – $59.99 with $10 gift card at GameStop

“Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition” – $17 at Walmart

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider” – $27 at GameStop

“Soulcalibur VI” – $35 at Walmart and Target

“Star Wars Battlefront II” – $7.99 at Best Buy

“Starlink: Battle for Atlas – $34.99 at Best Buy

“Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection” – $19.99 at Best Buy and GameStop

“We Happy Few” – $35 at Walmart and Target

“WWE 2K19” – $27 at GameStop

If you’re interested in getting digital copies of your games, Sony is also offering a bunch more sales in the PlayStation Store.

Seasonal discounts on PlayStation Plus and controllers can save you money later.

Once you’ve decided on which games you want to pick up, you should look to grab a cheap PlayStation Plus subscription as well.

PlayStation Plus is required to play games online and offers subscribers free games each month. A Plus subscription is normally $59.99 per year, but the price has been discounted to $39.99 for Black Friday sales. Even you’re already a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can add 12 more months to your subscription at a lower price if you invest now.

Finally, if you plan on playing at home with friends, you can pick up an extra controller for $39 at Walmart, or $39.99 at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Kohl’s. Unfortunately, the PlayStation Move controllers aren’t on sale outside of the VR bundles, but Amazon and NewEgg are offering a pair for $79.99, a $20 discount.