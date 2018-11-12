This is the perfect year to buy a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One — they’re both dropping to their lowest prices ever

source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Holding out for a PlayStation 4 this holiday? Perhaps you’re waiting on a killer Xbox One X deal? Or maybe you just want to complete your set of both major game consoles from Sony and Microsoft?

No matter who you are, there are great deals to be found on every model of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this holiday – from the base level PlayStation 4 “Slim” and Xbox One S to the super-powerful/super-expensive Xbox One X.

Here’s everything you need to know to be ready for this year’s biggest Black Friday video game console deals:

1. The PlayStation 4 with a free copy of “Spider-Man” is maybe the best deal of all this holiday.

source Sony

The PlayStation 4 usually costs somewhere in the ballpark of $300. You can find them with games included for a slightly better deal, and you can buy used PS4 consoles that cost less – but the general price for a new PlayStation 4 is about $300.

During the week of November 18 to November 26, that price is dropping by $100 outright.

To be clear: You can buy a PlayStation 4 for just $200 during the week of Black Friday.

That alone is a super good deal; that it comes with one of the best games of 2018 is a huge bonus. “Spider-Man” on PlayStation 4 is excellent – a game that anyone with a PlayStation 4 should play regardless of their interest in the comic books/movies of the same name.

There are a bunch of other great deals from Sony, from game discounts to PlayStation VR bundle discounts. Check out the full video from Sony right here:

2. The Xbox One X for $400 is the first major discount on the most powerful home game console available.

source Microsoft

The Xbox One X – the beefed-up version of the Xbox One released just last year – is a powerhouse. It’s whisper quiet, capable of producing 4K visuals, and shockingly tiny. It’s also very expensive, starting at $500 without any games included.

But during Microsoft’s Black Friday sales week, November 18 to November 26, the console is getting its first major price drop: You can snag the Xbox One X for just $400.

Still expensive? Yes! But significantly less expensive than it once was.

Not interested in the Xbox One X? The standard Xbox One S is also getting a $100 price drop.

source Microsoft/Mojang

For $200, you can snag an Xbox One S with a copy of “Minecraft.” And when that version of the Xbox One S sells out everywhere instantly, you’ll be able to drop just $30 more for the same console without “Minecraft.”

Here’s hoping that stores have plenty of that “Minecraft” bundle, eh?

But consoles aren’t the only thing on sale from Microsoft’s Xbox group — check out this (very silly) video from Microsoft detailing all its deals: