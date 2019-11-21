Here’s when stores will open their doors for Black Friday sales

- source
- Black Friday is just around the corner.
- Here’s a list of when all your favorite stores are expected to be open for sales and doorbusters this year.
Black Friday is almost here.
Though the annual shopping day’s popularity has started to wane in favor of Cyber Monday, retailers will continue to open their doors early in hopes of luring consumers for doorbuster deals.
Here’s when your favorite stores are kicking off Black Friday sales, plus other important times you should know before planning your shopping trip.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at midnight. It reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
Belk
Belk will be open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. on Friday morning. It reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
Best Buy
Best Buy will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. on Friday morning. It reopens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
Costco
Costco is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Black Friday at 9 a.m. with normal hours that vary by location.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving and from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
Gap
Gap is closed on Thanksgiving Day and open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.
Home Depot
Home Depot is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
JCPenney
JCPenney will be open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
Kmart
Kmart opens at 6 a.m. and closes at midnight on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
Kohl’s
Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and stays open leading into Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
Lowe’s
Lowe’s will remain closed on Thanksgiving and open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
Macy’s
Macy’s is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving. It reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
Michaels
Michaels opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, though closing times vary by location. Stores reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Friday with normal hours, which vary by location.
Old Navy
Old Navy opens at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and stays open until 11 p.m. on Black Friday.
PetSmart
PetSmart is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club is closed on Thanksgiving Day and opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
Sears
Sears opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at varying times depending on the store. It reopens on Black Friday at 6 a.m. with normal hours that also vary by location.
Sephora
Select Sephora locations will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
Staples
Staples is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
Target
Target opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at 1 a.m. Friday morning. It reopens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.
TJ Maxx
TJ Maxx is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Black Friday at 7 a.m. with normal hours that vary by location.
Walmart
Walmart opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be open through Black Friday, though hours vary by location.
