Here’s when stores will open their doors for Black Friday sales

caption Black Friday is coming soon. source Getty/Stephanie Keith

Black Friday is almost here.

Though the annual shopping day’s popularity has started to wane in favor of Cyber Monday, retailers will continue to open their doors early in hopes of luring consumers for doorbuster deals.

Here’s when your favorite stores are kicking off Black Friday sales, plus other important times you should know before planning your shopping trip.

Bed Bath & Beyond

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Bed Bath & Beyond opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at midnight. It reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

Belk

Belk will be open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. on Friday morning. It reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

Best Buy

source Getty Images

Best Buy will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. on Friday morning. It reopens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

Costco

source VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Costco is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Black Friday at 9 a.m. with normal hours that vary by location.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Dick’s Sporting Goods is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving and from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Gap

source Reuters

Gap is closed on Thanksgiving Day and open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Home Depot

Home Depot is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

JCPenney

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

JCPenney will be open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kmart

source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Kmart opens at 6 a.m. and closes at midnight on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Kohl’s

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and stays open leading into Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

Lowe’s

source Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Lowe’s will remain closed on Thanksgiving and open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

Macy’s

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Macy’s is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving. It reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

Michaels

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Michaels opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, though closing times vary by location. Stores reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours.

Nordstrom

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Nordstrom is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Friday with normal hours, which vary by location.

Old Navy

source Reuters

Old Navy opens at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and stays open until 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

PetSmart

source Thomson Reuters

PetSmart is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sam’s Club

source Getty Images

Sam’s Club is closed on Thanksgiving Day and opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

Sears

Sears opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at varying times depending on the store. It reopens on Black Friday at 6 a.m. with normal hours that also vary by location.

Sephora

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Select Sephora locations will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

Staples

source Getty

Staples is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

Target

Target opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at 1 a.m. Friday morning. It reopens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday with normal hours that vary by location.

TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens on Black Friday at 7 a.m. with normal hours that vary by location.

Walmart

source Reuters

Walmart opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be open through Black Friday, though hours vary by location.

Now tell us what you think!