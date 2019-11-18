The top 20 Black Friday bestsellers among Business Insider readers last year

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Need some Black Friday shopping inspiration? You might want to start with a list of last year’s bestselling products.

From Instant Pots to Echo Dots to 23andMe DNA test kits, these were the 20 top sellers among Business Insider readers last year.

Some of these items are currently on sale for Black Friday 2019.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year. It’s a good way to make a major dent in your holiday gift shopping or perhaps even treat yourself to something you’ve been eyeing. With Black Friday 2019 quickly approaching, we it would be fun to take a look at what Business Insider readers were buying this time last year.

Our readers’ purchases last year told us a few things – namely, that they’re using tech in all sorts of ways to streamline their lives. Unsurprisingly, smart home device purchases, particularly from the Amazon Echo family, were towards the top of the list.

Based on the popularity of these items from last year’s Black Friday, you can make a pretty good guess that they’ll be discounted this year as well.

These are the 20 products Business Insider readers bought the most on Black Friday 2018:

1. Hulu subscription

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Hulu is one of our favorite streaming services – it’s a great way to stay up to date on your favorite cable TV shows sans cable. A basic Hulu subscription usually goes for $7.99 a month, but last year, Black Friday shoppers could get it a year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month. It’s no wonder that this was one of the most popular deals.

2. L.L.Bean Bean Boots

source L.L. Bean

Trudging through rain, mud, or snow is no problem with L.L.Bean’s Bean Boots. The leather and rubber combo keeps your feet warm and dry through all weather conditions. They are seriously durable and comfortable – which explains why they have a cult-like following, and are known to sell out frequently.

3. Parachute bedding

source Parachute/Instagram

With the amount of time we spend sleeping, investing in great bedding should be a top priority – and our readers seem to agree. Last year, the favorites included Parachute’s sheets, which come in airy linen, smooth sateen, or lightweight percale. These sheets are pricier than many other options on the market, but their high-quality materials, craftsmanship, and design make them worth the price tag. You can read our review of Parachute sheets here.

4. Allbirds sneakers

source Allbirds/Instagram

Allbirds have been dubbed “the world’s most comfortable shoes” for their soft, breathable, and supportive construction. Whether it’s the wool runners, loungers, or tree skippers, Allbirds are always a popular choice among Insider Picks readers – including last year on Black Friday.

5. Anker Powerline Cable

source Amazon

A 6-foot-long charging cable gives you maximum flexibility to charge your phone, even when an outlet is far away. That plus the quick charging speed makes this a really practical Black Friday purchase.

6. Brooklinen bedding

source Brooklinen

We’re big fans of Brooklinen, the direct-to-consumer brand that sells luxurious bedding for a great value. Last year, our readers loved Brooklinen too, using Black Friday to stock up on options like the classic percale, luxe sateen, and linen sheets.

7. 23andMe and Ancestry.com DNA tests

source 23andMe

If the increasing popularity of DNA test kits tells us anything, it’s that we’re all pretty interested in learning more about our roots. So interested, in fact, that we now even have the option to test the DNA of our pets. Our ever-growing fascination with where we come from explains why these DNA testing kits were top sellers among Business Insider readers last Black Friday.

8. Instant Pot

source Amazon

The Instant Pot will probably be a fan favorite for years to come. After all, it combines seven kitchen appliances in one and can cook meals quickly, all for a reasonable price. Pair it with these accessories to get even more use out of it and expand the recipe possibilities.

9. Bose QuietComfort Headphones

source Amazon

Bose makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones out there, but they don’t come cheap. The QuietComfort Headphones combine Bose’s quality noise-cancellation technology with an extremely comfortable, flexible fit. It’s no surprise that our readers jumped on the opportunity to snag these headphones on sale last year.

10. Braun Electric Razor

source Amazon

Braun’s electric razors promise a clean shave, even in those hard-to-reach areas. This one even has Intelligent Sonic technology which automatically increases the razor’s power when it comes in contact with denser patches of hair. The high-tech gadget is pricey, which explains why so many of our readers took advantage of the Black Friday discount.

11. OXO Grape Cutter

source Amazon

Grapes make for a delicious snack, but are easy to choke on – especially for young kids. This little gadget cuts grapes quickly and easily, so you can give your tot a safer snack. It works just as well for adults who prefer cut grapes, and grape tomatoes, too.

12. Mophie Wireless Charger

source Amazon

A wireless charging pad – which you literally just drop your phone onto when you need a charge – feels futuristic. It’s easy to use, makes a great addition to any room, and is a nice gift for tech lovers, so we’re not surprised it was a bestseller last year.

13. Amazon Echo Dot

source Amazon

The Echo Dot is small but packs a punch with all its capabilities. Use it to call, shop, play music, set a timer, and control other parts of your home by connecting it to other smart home devices. If you need more convincing, nearly 80,000 people have given this convenient device a five-star rating.

14. Ring Video Doorbell

source Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell lets you monitor what’s happening outside your front door whether you’re in sitting in your home or somewhere far away. Last year, a great Black Friday deal led many of our readers to swap their regular doorbells for Ring Doorbells instead.

15. Leesa mattress

source Leesa

As we mentioned before, investing in a great night’s sleep is a no-brainer, given how much of our lives are spent sleeping. That’s why we think a great mattress is so important – and clearly our readers do, too. Last year, Leesa mattresses came out on top. The Leesa is an all-memory foam option, and the Sapira, a memory foam and spring hybrid – both are seriously comfortable.

16. Amazon Smart Plug

source Amazon

You’ve probably, at least once, been in the predicament of questioning whether or not you unplugged your devices after you’ve left the house. A smart plug lets you control your outlets from your smartphone, no matter where you are – therefore quelling any fears that you left the toaster on or a hot iron plugged in. It’s also compatible with Alexa if you want to go hands-free.

17. Philips Hue starter kit

source Amazon

The Philips Hue Ambiance Starter Kit is our top pick for the best smart light bulbs you can buy, and last year, our readers loved them, too. They’re easy to set up and use, are compatible with Alexa, and lets you set the right mood with their 16 million color options.

18. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

source Amazon

On busy mornings, all you need is a few eggs and this little kitchen gadget to get breakfast in a flash. It’s inexpensive, easy to use, and can make all your favorite egg preparations with pretty much just the push of a button.

19. Fire TV Stick

source Amazon

As an owner of a Fire TV Stick myself, I can attest to the convenience of the streaming media player. This device puts all your streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, and YouTube, in one place so you can easily navigate through them all. Outside of your home, you can pick up right where you left off by plugging the Fire TV Stick into any TV’s HDMI port and connecting to Wi-Fi.

20. Anova Culinary Sous Vide

source Anova

If making restaurant-quality meals from the comfort of your own kitchen sounds too good to be true, you need to try using a sous vide. This little kitchen gadget will help you make delicious, juicy cuts of meat, plus it’s super easy for cooks of all levels to use.