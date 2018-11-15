People reveal the best things they’ve seen happen on Black Friday

caption Black Friday is madness. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, but for retail employees, it’s the most stressful day of the year. Over the years, retail staffers have seen some scary stuff out there.

However, not every story is tragic or cringe-worthy.

INSIDER combed through two threads on Reddit to find Black Friday stories with surprisingly happy endings. From customers who bring hungry employees food to shoppers helping each other, here are nine of the best things that have ever happened on Black Friday.

A customer brought sandwiches to employees who had to work through lunch.

caption No one should go hungry. source Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

A customer was aghast when she overheard Reddit user Jfrizzera‘s manager say that the store was too busy for any employees to take a lunch break. The customer was so upset that they actually left the store and came back with sandwiches and drinks for the staff.

A man helped a woman pay for a laptop she couldn’t afford.

caption People can be generous. source Shutterstock

After camping out all night, Reddit user phil8248 witnessed a Black Friday miracle.

The woman in line front of them wanted to buy a $299 laptop for night school, but it sold out before she had a chance to buy it. When she realized that her only other option was a $499 computer that she couldn’t afford, she began to cry. Then, another stranger in line turned around and said, “I knew I brought so much cash for a reason.”

The man wordlessly handed the woman $200 and walked away.

A tall man helped a short woman navigate the crowd and get a doorbuster item.

caption Crowds can be overwhelming if you’re short. source Kena Betancur/Getty

Every year, Reddit user Waiting4timelord‘s 6’ 5” uncle puts his height to good use. He always offers to help a nearby short woman get the doorbuster item she wants so she won’t have to brave the crowd. When store employees open the doors, he zooms through the crowd, snags the item, and finds the woman to give it to her.

A grown man stopped a fight between two young boys over a Wii U — and then he took the console for himself.

caption The Wii U was the must-have gaming console in 2014. source Yuya Shino/Reuters

One Reddit user who has since deleted their account claims that they once saw two young boys physically fight each other over a Wii U at 3 a.m. Instead of intervening, their parents cheered them on. The Redditor watched in awe as an unaffiliated man broke up the fight and took the gaming console for himself.

A Starbucks regular baked her barista a pie after a grumpy shopper yelled at them.

caption Baristas are the unsung heroes of Black Friday. source REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Lines are pretty much unavoidable on Black Friday – even at Starbucks. But when one shopper was told she’d had to wait several minutes for her coffee, she began to yell at her barista, Reddit user Rawrkatrawr.

Fortunately, one of the store’s regular customers overheard the exchange, left the coffee shop without her drink, and came back with a freshly baked pumpkin pie for the barista.

A pregnant woman won a fight to get her stolen TV back.

caption This fight story actually ends happily. source Pushish Images/Shutterstock

Several years ago, Reddit user Fattydoo watched a seemingly kind stranger help a pregnant woman load a large TV set into her shopping cart.

However, things took a turn when the man lifted the TV out of the woman’s cart and attempted to take it for himself. The woman chased after the man, knocked him out cold, and then took the TV back. Store security quickly arrived to break up the situation, but they ultimately let the woman keep the device.

A customer arrived for the doorbuster sale just to buy a non-discounted candy bar.

caption Imagine doing this for a candy bar. source George Frey/Getty Images

Reddit user Theocles once saw a grown man run in with the earlybird crowd just to buy a non-discounted candy bar. The man purchased the treat and left unscathed.

A cashier made it through a grueling 12-hour shift because of free Red Bull.

caption A little bit of red bull goes a long way. source Arnd Wiegmann/REUTERS

By 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, Reddit user Whitefalcon684 wasn’t sure if they’d be able to make it through their 12-hour Black Friday shift. Luckily, they got a much-needed energy boost when a squad of Red Bull employees unexpectedly showed up and gave store employees cans of the energy drink for free.

An EMT left their cashier post to help a sick customer.

caption An ambulance eventually arrived. source OgnjenO/Shutterstock

When Reddit user Michellesmellsgreat was a cashier at a popular electronics store, a man who had been camped out since Thanksgiving collapsed while shopping.

The Reddit user, who was an EMT at the time, actually abandoned their register and ran through the crowded store to administer first aid while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Professional help eventually arrived – and it turns out the man was just dehydrated.

